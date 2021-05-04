In homes across the island, families are making – or have made – tough decisions about what their graduating senior will do after high school.
Some are leaving the island to attend colleges or universities in the states. Others are staying home and will attend the Guam Community College or the University of Guam.
Some are enlisting into military service, answering the call to serve the nation, and hoping to get their education paid for by Uncle Sam.
For the students and their families who choose the off-island path, the expenses associated with living and studying far from home will take a lot of pondering, planning and saving.
High school graduation is the culmination of more than a decade of education spending. But now, the massive, big-ticket college spending will soon begin.
Will our graduating high school seniors be able to – with the help of family, grants, scholarships and probably some loans – get through the years of study and the tens of thousands of dollars to hundreds of thousands of dollars to obtain the degree they are aiming for?
College costs in the U.S. have become disproportionately skewed against middle-income students. Students in the middle class typically fall out of eligibility for a lot of the so-called "free stuff" or federal financial aid. That tends to go to low-income households. And the rich, well, they only have to worry about getting accepted into their dream school.
This is the time of the year when middle-class families of college-bound students realize how it sucks to fall economically between having both too much and not enough money – after having worked hard get to this point of the economic ladder.
Middle-class families will make choices on what to save and what to give up to support their students' college aspirations. Families might have to decide to compromise their students' dream or put it on hold to match the financial reality.
Hopefully, things will change for the next batch of middle-class graduates.
And it looks like the White House is cognizant and will try and get Congress to support a massive plan that includes helping students afford higher education.
President Joe Biden recently unveiled the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan which, among other things, proposes:
• two free years of community college for millions of Americans;
• lower college costs for low-and middle-income students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, and institutions such as Hispanic-serving institutions, Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-serving institutions, and other minority-serving institutions;
• an increase of up to approximately $1,400 in Pell Grants;
• provide support to students to increase retention and completion; and
• a $9 billion investment to strengthen teacher pipelines and address shortages, increase the number of teachers of color, and support the growth of teachers.
The proposal also would provide:
• universal access to high-quality, free pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4- year-olds so working parents can stay in the workforce and reduce their reliance on costly child care;
• ensure no one earning under 150% of state median income has to pay more than 7% of their income on high-quality care for children under 5; and
• provide comprehensive paid family and medical leave, allowing workers to take the time they need to care for a new child, their own serious illness or a seriously ill loved one.
Biden's plan has yet to officially become legislation but already is getting resistance, as expected, by some on the Republican aisle in the U.S. Congress
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., set the tone in a Fox Business Network interview Wednesday, hours after Biden released his plan. She argued the proposals would "incentivize women to rely on the federal government to organize their lives," The Washington Post reported.
"Three-year-old pre-K, they're going to mandate this. Two years of college, whether you like it or not. These are the things that take away choices from the American people," she said. "It favors those who want power and control over every single minute of your day. It is disgusting," Blackburn is quoted in the Washington Post.
The free college idea, by the way, is for those who want it. The plan does not force students to go to college.
While many Republicans have made clear that they see no role for the federal government in further supporting child care, community college or employer leave, a small group of GOP lawmakers have floated alternative plans that would put cash – one example from the Republican side is $12,000 a year – directly into the bank accounts of American parents to spend as they wish - on child care or simply to allow a parent to stay home and provide care themselves, the Post reported.
It looks like the idea of helping the families, working families that is, isn't exclusive to Biden.
If both sides find a middle ground, at least so that the middle class does not slip through the cracks, maybe families will have fewer worries around high school graduation time next year.
If only politics will get out of the way.