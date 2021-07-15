In the 2021 budget year, even with tourism arrivals flatlining for months at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Guam's future financial challenges, including its ability to pay creditors, were obscured by the flood of pandemic cash assistance from the federal government.
The collection of income taxes increased – even when the paychecks of more than 28,000 people vanished or were drastically cut – during lockdowns and business shutdowns. But the increase was in large part temporary. The unemployment checks thousands of Guamanians received were taxable beyond a certain threshold so it seemed the government of Guam coffers were OK, at least temporarily, and it looked like people were going to be OK with their incomes.
But the reality has not sunk in yet. The unemployment benefits, which have poured nearly $1 billion into island households and the local government's cash box for more than a year, will end in less than two months.
Tourist arrivals under a best-case scenario will only total 130,000 tourists by the end of fiscal 2021, as opposed to 1.6 million in the year before the pandemic hit. But for now, GovGuam's revenue picture still looks good, with June revenues exceeding projections, and that's also in large part because the federal government provided more than $1 billion in aid to the local government in addition to the unemployment funds.
Federal pandemic assistance ending
However, the federal government is no longer expected to inject new massive amounts of pandemic cash assistance into state and territory governments - like GovGuam - once the local government uses up what remains of the existing funding authorized by federal law.
We know GovGuam still has about $600 million to spend, but half of that is expected to be carved out to jump-start the construction of a "medical campus" comprising a new Guam Memorial Hospital along with new mental health and public health facilities.
When that $600 million runs out, GovGuam isn't likely to see new and massive cash infusions from the federal government for a very long time.
The revenue losses from tourism – if prolonged – could soon test GovGuam's ability to juggle money to pay its massive payroll, continue government services at the level they're being provided now and pay all of its creditors on time.
GovGuam doesn't really have a rainy day fund, at least not of the magnitude needed to cover the bulk of its expenses and to pay its debts if tourism continues on a slow, lumbering rebound that could last a few years.
Guam is saddled with significant public debt.
In a new report released by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, Guam’s total public debt outstanding remained constant at about $2.6 billion between fiscal 2017 and 2019.
Guam’s total public debt outstanding as a share of GDP decreased slightly from 44% to 42% of the island's economy between fiscal years 2017 and 2019. The decrease would have been a good development except the numbers are from before the pandemic. GovGuam's public debt can be broken down to $16,048 for every man woman and child on Guam in fiscal 2019, a slight decrease from $16,106 two years prior.
There are also GovGuam's pension and other liabilities related to post-employment benefits of GovGuam retirees.
"While Guam’s public debt has remained constant, a decrease in tourism and continuing pension liabilities present fiscal risks," according to the GAO, which issued a public debt status report on Guam, the Northern Marianas, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The reporting is required every two years after Puerto Rico's local government could no longer pay its creditors and went into bankruptcy.
Guam tourism accounted for 34% of jobs
According to the GAO report, before the pandemic, tourism was "Guam’s single largest industry" and accounted for 34% of total employment. GovGuam officials told GAO tourism generated nearly $2.5 billion annually and $260 million in tax revenue before COVID-19.
Declining tourism due to COVID-19 and pension liabilities are fiscal risks GovGuam faces, according to the report.
GovGuam told GAO that increased construction activities stemming from military expansion projects have "somewhat offset the decline in tourism." There are more than $1 billion worth of active construction projects underway due to the military buildup, the GAO stated, quoting local officials.
Guam’s net pension liabilities reached $1.5 billion in fiscal 2019, which was about 24% of Guam's entire economic output in that year, but local officials told GAO that the local government was still on track to eliminate the funding deficit by 2033, as required by Guam law. In addition to the GovGuam liability for local government retirees' pensions, it also faces $1.9 billion in other post-GovGuam employment benefits liability as of fiscal 2019. Together, Guam’s net pension and other post-employment pension liabilities were 54% of the island's gross domestic product, in that year.
Despite the tourism downturn, GovGuam seemed to have been managing its public debt payments well – because of federal pandemic aid. Some of the government agencies, such as the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, received direct federal cash to help pay its bond debt installment payment.
But now what? Federal funds to assist with mitigating the pandemic's impact will be drying up, and the $2.5 billion-a-year tourism economy has not really bounced back.
The development of aquaculture and agriculture as well as inviting foreign businesses to come to Guam to resolve their differences are among the ideas GovGuam is working on to stimulate economic activity, but realistically, those plans are not expected to offset the losses in tourism in the next year or two or longer.
It may be time to rethink the $2 billion-a-year GovGuam budget. But the public has been told – more than once – that there is no need to reduce the GovGuam payroll, which is its biggest expense.
GovGuam's budget and spending are still proceeding at levels that belie the sputtering of the island's No. 1 economic engine.
When will reality sink in?