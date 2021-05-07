Federal unemployment benefits are ending. Job seekers can avert a painful financial fall

Tick-tock, tick-tock.
That's the clock reminding thousands of Guamanians who are still unemployed or on reduced hours that they are running out of time.
The federally funded unemployment benefits program will expire in less than four months. It will end on Sept. 6, and by that time the government of Guam will have disbursed more than $1 billion in benefits to nearly 20,000 Guam workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And reports out of Washington, D.C., indicate there is little to no chance of another congressional move to extend the benefits beyond Sept. 6.
That means after the deadline, thousands of Guam households will no longer have the cushion of at least $300 a week for one beneficiary or at least $600 a week if two in a household are receiving the benefits.
That's not a long time to transition from receiving weekly cash aid to finding a job in this environment, in which the tourism industry will be off to a sputtering start.
Four months allow an even shorter time frame for job seekers who need to retrain and shift jobs because the skills they hold today are not in demand or not that relevant in today's market.
There could be thousands in Guam's workforce who will need help transitioning from weekly unemployment benefits to jobs or skills training.
And even if GovGuam moves forward with the April 15 tourism reopening date, which is a two-week delay from the initial goal, most of the 20,000 or so tourism-oriented jobs will not immediately return to the same level as before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the island more than a year ago.
The upside is there's still time to prepare. The downside is there's not a lot of time left, and the options on Guam are limited.
The Guam Department of Labor is offering assistance to connect job seekers with potential employers. The department also is offering to give people a chance to apply for skills training opportunities that are federally funded.
The challenge for GDOL and the local government is how to get the efforts moving more quickly and how to help as many people as possible for as long as the limited funds and other resources will allow.
The key for job seekers is to start getting help.
GDOL's American Job Center, with the support of its training partners, is preparing to meet the demands of those who will be getting back into the workforce, the department announced Wednesday.
"Our counselors will support and guide you through the process. Many of you may even qualify for free training through the agency's grant programs," GDOL stated.
To take advantage of these programs and get started, simply express interest in an email to ajc.training@dol.guam.gov, according to GDOL.
The department will reply with a questionnaire to gauge job seekers' occupational interests.
Opportunities range from getting a General Equivalency Degree, or GED, to becoming a journeyman earning a competitive wage. Occupational fields for the training opportunities include health care, construction, education, ship repair, culinary, telecommunications, information technology, management development programs and more, according to the department.
“We are getting a lot of calls and gathering emails already from those who are ready to get back to work," said GDOL Director David Dell’Isola.
Knowing that the federal unemployment benefits will end on Sept. 6 can be a scary prospect for job seekers who are raising a family. But the worst thing one can do is to be paralyzed by fear.
Now would be the time to prepare for a cushion to avoid a hard financial fall. It's OK to start with small steps that can accelerate later once confidence builds.