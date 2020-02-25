The federal government, according to the governor's latest tally, owes the government of Guam $150 million a year for hosting the unregulated entry of migrants from nations with which the U.S. has a Compact of Free Association.
Through the COFA agreements, citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Palau and Republic of the Marshall Islands can relocate to any U.S. state or territory. And for many citizens from these island nations, Guam has been – and still is – the destination of choice.
What Guam receives in compensation for hosting regional migrants is barely close to 10% of the estimated cost to GovGuam.
In Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's State of the Island address, the first since completing a full year in office, the governor said she will press the U.S. government to pay the full $150 million.
While the U.S. needs the Compact agreements with the FSM, Palau and Marshall Islands to stay intact – especially in light of China's expansionist moves in the Pacific – Guam shouldn't be left to bear the bulk of the cost of hosting regional migrants, the governor contends.
"While the Compacts help to offset China’s growing influence in the Western Pacific and preserve national security interests, Guam is left to fund the consequences of unmitigated migration," the governor said.
The U.S. has an obligation to make Guam whole when it comes to shouldering the costs of this regional migration.
The governor also said she will continue to advocate for a reliable screening of regional migrants, which she said "means preventing known criminals from entering Guam."
Regional migrants are allowed to stay on Guam only if they are here for work or to get an education.
However, these conditions on regional migrants have never really been enforced by the federal government.
GovGuam must press the federal government to do its job of screening migrants and ensuring those who are here are in compliance with the conditions of their stay. Immigrants from various nations are held to a certain set of standards, so there's no reason why Compact migrants should be treated differently.
"While Guam must be a place of opportunity for everyone – regardless of their race or creed – there can be no reward without accountability. Those who habitually avoid responsibility, those who do not seek to better themselves through education, violate the spirit of the Compact agreements, and those who commit crimes against our community will be subject to deportation," the governor said.
GovGuam can start by looking at the prison population. Anyone convicted of deportable crimes should be turned over to U.S. immigration authorities without delay.
It would also help if the island nations' governments, as a courtesy to the Guam community, help to repatriate their citizens who are convicted of breaking local and federal laws on Guam.