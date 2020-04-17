FEMA has ordered test kits from South Korea. Why cant Guam do the same?

FEMA: The Federal Emergency Management Agency posted on Thursday this photo of COVID-19 test kits being shipped as the agency announced a contract to buy COVID-19 test kits from a South Korean manufacturer. Photo courtesy of FEMA

Our neighboring islands to the north have moved with remarkable speed to acquire COVID-19 test kits for all of their 60,000 residents.

Every resident in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands will be tested soon because the CNMI government had the foresight to order enough COVID-19 test kits from the same company in South Korea where the Federal Emergency Management Agency has recently placed an order.

About 20,000 of the CNMI government's order has arrived.

FEMA on Thursday was asked why it didn't source all of the federal agency's COVID-19 test kit purchases from the United States alone. FEMA answered there just isn't enough U.S. supply for now.

"We are using all resources to get critical supplies quickly, which includes within the U.S. as well as global markets," according to FEMA.
 
Guam still direly lacks test kits, although the government of Guam has said more than 4,000 are coming soon and two machines will yield results in minutes.
 
We are a community of more than 160,000 – there remains a stark shortage of test kits. And people who have asked to be tested have been denied unless they fall under certain criteria, such as having complex health problems or being elderly.
 
Guam had the opportunity to purchase from the supplier that's providing the CNMI with its test kits, but Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is leery that buying test kits from South Korea is risky because the products don't have full FDA approval.
 
Without FDA approval, the governor is concerned about false results that could give people a false sense of security.
 
The governor called it a "dead issue" when The Guam Daily Post asked Thursday if she would consider buying from the same South Korean manufacturer from which FEMA is getting its COVID-19 test kits.
 
We elected the governor to make decisions like this. Time will tell if she was right.
 
We do hope she can find a way to quicken the orders for COVID-19 test kits. And we hope her decision won't lead to a long wait for test kits which could also risk lives.

