Our neighboring islands to the north have moved with remarkable speed to acquire COVID-19 test kits for all of their 60,000 residents.
Every resident in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands will be tested soon because the CNMI government had the foresight to order enough COVID-19 test kits from the same company in South Korea where the Federal Emergency Management Agency has recently placed an order.
We recently awarded a contract to a South Korea manufacturer to produce approximately 7,500 test kits for #COVID19. Each kit is capable to test 100 people. They are expected to arrive this week and will first be distributed among high priority states. pic.twitter.com/Mrt7GYT13H— FEMA (@fema) April 14, 2020
About 20,000 of the CNMI government's order has arrived.
FEMA on Thursday was asked why it didn't source all of the federal agency's COVID-19 test kit purchases from the United States alone. FEMA answered there just isn't enough U.S. supply for now.