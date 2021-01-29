There are two crucial matters that thousands of Guamanians are grappling with as they continue to try to endure shrunken paychecks that aren't enough to pay the basic bills while facing bleak job security in the short term.
One: The so-called "overpayment" of jobless benefits issue.
Guam Department of Labor has recently taken a stance, based on U.S. Department of Labor guidance, that reduced-hour workers were not qualified for unemployment benefits – at all – for all of last year. That was a bombshell and another devastating development for many on our island who continue to reel from the uncertainty of when their work hours might be fully restored.
For these workers, it's not enough to worry about what's going on now. It's an added concern to have to face the possibility of repaying possibly tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits that were paid last year due to an implementation error on the government's part.
Two: There are some workers who went through layoffs or furloughs at certain points in the pandemic last year and were paid certain amounts of jobless benefits, which the local Labor department is now saying were overpaid for certain time periods or amount thresholds. For workers under this category, they know too well that ultimately, it is a combination of the processing system at Labor and the people reviewing and plugging in numbers on computer keyboards that ultimately led to the amounts for payment.
In short, none of these belated discoveries of overpayment of jobless benefits can be pinned on the struggling workers, with the exception of those who knowingly provided the wrong information.
We point this out because the local Labor department, with the decisive direction by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, can help allay the worries of these struggling workers. Imagine workers feeling unsure of when they will be able to fully restore their incomes, and at the same time, worrying about the possibility of having to repay thousands of dollars that they don't have.
It's clear from one of the latest guidelines from the U.S. Labor department, issued Jan. 8, that states and territories hold "overpayment waiver authority."
The overpayment waiver can be made, according to U.S. Labor, if "the overpayment was without fault on the part of the individual and ... that repayment would be contrary to equity and good conscience."
So it seems pretty straightforward. An overpayment's repayment can be waived.
On Guam, the question is when GovGuam will make this official.
Leon Guerrero on Wednesday said an implementation plan is in the works which, when finalized, could waive a jobless benefits overpayment as long as it was part of a good-faith claim.
We hope the governor's people will be looking over the local Labor department so the latter can act quickly to implement the waiver.
"It's something that I do have the ability to do and would like to do but make sure that I do it correctly so that (the U.S. Department of Labor) doesn't see that we are abusing it," Guam DOL Director David Dell'Isola said Wednesday.
Dell'Isola said he is writing an implementation plan.
Getting this waiver process underway will help ease the minds of the affected workers as they continue to wait for local officials to take another big step to try and convince the Trump-era U.S. Labor department's decision that excluded reduced-hour workers from claiming partial unemployment benefits.
The governor and Del. Michael San Nicolas have said they are making Guam's case know to decision-makers in Washington, D.C.
They have to continue making noise and knocking on doors in D.C. to see to ensure that this issue doesn't quiet down and ultimately get ignored.
Guam isn't alone in this fight. The island should band together with the other territories and with the states.
Let's not forget the reduced-hour workers and their plight.
Let's prioritize this over a myriad of other issues that can wait.