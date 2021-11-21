Finding the right balance to ensure health and safety for all, and education for our kids

There’s a balance that’s necessary in our community to ensure the safety of families while also addressing the urgent need for students to get their education.
A job fair was held at Okkodo High School on Saturday to fill hundreds of positions the Guam Department of Education said are necessary to ensuring students are learning when they return to school five days a week in the coming months.
Around this time last year, that same school was being set up as the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
About a year later, GDOE is using it as the location to hopefully hire teachers, substitutes, one-to-one aides and community outreach personnel - with the focus on education.
But Saturday was also the first day of eased restrictions, that, while small, also marked the possibility of further easing of social gathering and other mandates that public health officials have said have helped reduce COVID-19 cases.
And that’s a concern for GDOE, and many parents, as students haven’t been able to attend schools normally since March 2020 when COVID-19 first landed in Guam.
And while GDOE started the current school year with five days a week of learning, a third surge in COVID-19 cases in August led the governor to shut schools down again. That meant GDOE had to shift tens of thousands of students and teachers back to virtual classrooms.
And students themselves have said not only is learning virtually tougher, but transitioning between modes as cases rise and fall is disruptive to learning.
Fernandez has spoken to the governor and lieutenant governor about the impact the school closures have on students and is hoping that future actions on restrictions prioritize students’ education.
Falling behind
Fernandez also noted that, like other school jurisdictions struggling through the pandemic, there’s a concern about safety mitigation at school sites and ensuring that students are not just learning, but making up for the learning lost in the last 18 months. Which for GDOE, he said, has underscored the need to return to traditional schooling and stay there.
“The common issue is making sure we give education and return to five-days of instruction the level of priority and urgency that it deserves. And with many other school districts (across the nation) open, my worry is our kids are going to start falling behind further,” he said.
“It’s one thing if it’s global and we’re all in the midst of a shutdown (of schools) but now that we see other districts opening, we have to think about the disadvantaged position our students are going to be in if we don’t prioritize education. That’s not an easy thing to do in these conditions.”
Fernandez said he understands that the community needs to move forward in terms of finding ways to live with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, he’s concerned about the precarious situation that the school system faces.
“We have to be the last to close,” he said, pointing toward any possible future increase in COVID-19 numbers.
The governor remarked on this on Friday when she announced the slight easing of restrictions, which included restaurants opening outdoor dining to people who are not vaccinated, and some allowances in terms of COVID-19 testing for people who are traveling to Guam. These concessions were made in light of the progress Guam has made in terms of reducing COVID-19 numbers.
She pointed to comments made Thursday by Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky.
"We are encouraged by the continued downward trend in this third wave. Today, we are reporting fewer COVID hospitalizations, fewer COVID positive cases, and fewer COVID-related deaths," she said. "Let me be clear: we are not here today to call victory from this virus.
"We can, however, begin to loosen our grip on the restrictions we put in place at the peak of this third surge by moving toward a responsible and gradual easing of restrictions," she said.
The governor reiterated that these changes, while not as much as perhaps many people may have hoped for, reflect the current situation but also a "responsible and gradual easing of restrictions because we know what is at stake …"
“Again, this is a responsible and gradual easing of restrictions because we know what is at stake. We know our front liners are exhausted. We know our students need to stay in school. And we know our families, especially those who have lost loved ones to this virus, need to heal,” she said.
This slow transition to reopening our island may not be ideal for many of us, but perhaps it is the best way to help find that balance needed to move forward in a world that has COVID-19.