Today, about 92% of the nearly 30,000 of Guam's public school children will be going back to in-person classrooms.
And they will be more vulnerable than the 104,797 Guamanians who have been fully vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19.
Many of them cannot get immunized against the coronavirus because they fall outside of the eligibility age of 12 or older.
Even when families would like to get their students immunized, there is no way to do it just yet.
There is still no solid date on when the emergency-use COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 11 or younger will be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.
So one way to protect the school children, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a press conference Wednesday, is to surround them with people who are fully immunized.
The governor has required COVID-19 vaccinations for Guam Department of Education employees and others in the local government's executive branch. The employees who opt out of immunization will be subjected to weekly COVID-19 testing.
The Judiciary of Guam has followed suit with mandatory COVID-19 immunization. The only other branch of the local government that has yet to implement mandatory vaccination is the Legislature.
It's time for senators to step up to the plate.
When their branch of government is the only holdout, it speaks volumes about their care for the community, particularly for the most vulnerable.
Recent spikes are a warning
What we don't want is to go back to being restricted by pandemic lockdowns.
But with the spike in the COVID-19 area risk score, now up to around 8% from less than 1% weeks ago, and the arrival of the COVID-19 delta variant on Guam, among other factors, the governor on Wednesday made it clear she will consider reimposing restrictions such as social distancing and limiting the capacity in indoor establishments such as restaurants if the situation deteriorates.
As a community, we need to be able to get the COVID-19 infections under control by taking our individual responsibilities to heart.
But so far, not everyone has taken the safeguards seriously.
A wedding party, a karaoke get-together and other recent events where people congregated have led to COVID-19 clusters.
Soon, if we're not careful, students will become part of COVID-19 clusters through no fault of their own.
There are still nearly 30,000 residents who are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but have not stepped up. Unless you have a medical exemption as per your doctor, why not get the potentially life-saving shot?
It was said during the governor's press conference that the risk of getting severely ill from the fast-spreading delta variant is extremely high among those who aren't fully immunized against COVID-19.
We have a few thousand more senior citizens who are at higher risk of COVID-19 infection who are not fully immunized. Some of them could be grandparents or caregivers to some of the students.
While it's true COVID-19 vaccination is a choice, those around children too young to be immunized against COVID-19 might want to think about their stance.
What are the risks? Who ultimately reaps the rewards of full vaccination? The answer is all of us: the young, the old, and the immunocompromised alike.