Fishermen's co-op needs officials' full support

Over the last few decades, the Guam Fishermen’s Cooperative Association, using its small facility near the Hagåtña boat basin, has played an important role in the island’s fishing community.
From hosting the annual Lunar Festival and organizing meetings between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and local fishermen - the co-op has served as the center of information on upcoming local and federal policies, promoted sustainable fishing, educated the community about traditional fishing practices, and advocated for policies that support the local fishing community.
If there’s anything this past year with COVID-19 has taught us it is that it’s important that our people have the capability to feed their families.
During the pandemic, thousands of families lost income when jobs were cut or working hours were reduced. To help make ends meet, many families returned to the sea.
Fishermen like Ken Concepcion and Mariano Torres were able to sell their catch at the co-op at the height of the pandemic last year. Concepcion was among the thousands of Guamanians in the tourism and hospitality industry who was furloughed - making fishing his main source of income.
Four years ago, there was a groundbreaking ceremony to signal the start of the construction of the Guam Fishermen’s Cooperative facility at Paseo.
That’s been delayed but officials say it’s finally getting underway - that’s good. It would have been better for the facility to have had been built earlier. Imagine how many more fishermen would have been helped if a more modern facility had been built. However, issues with the design and flood zone requirements, as well as a limited budget and of course the ongoing pandemic caused some delays.
The 2012 hotel occupancy tax bond set aside $3 million for the construction of the building, according to Post files.
More recently, the Port Authority of Guam board agreed to fund up to $1 million for the construction of a Hagåtña marina sea wall.
"The co-op provides many different community services. ... With the temporary or the facility that exists now, it's very difficult to get those services effectively implemented or provided," said Kin Flores, head of the committee overseeing the project. "The other thing is (the new facility) will perpetuate the long-term existence of the co-op because that facility is prone to typhoon damage and it's in really poor condition. It has to be replaced."
Flores said the new facility could be completed by 2022. Hopefully, all the resources needed are available now to push this project forward and provide our community with a facility that supports residents' ability to help themselves in a responsible and environmentally conscious manner.