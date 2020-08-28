Thank you, governor, for allowing reason to prevail over blanket rules that didn't make sense.
On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero reversed her administration's ban on exercising in parks and beaches.
Individuals can once again go to beaches and parks – only for individual fitness – without having to face the risk of getting a citation for violating the governor's stay-at-home executive order.
The ban last week on individual fitness at parks and beaches didn't go well with a lot of our fellow Guamanians who, while many understand the need for tighter restrictions on public movement in light of the pandemic, questioned why they couldn't exercise outdoors at beaches and parks for the wellness of both body and mind.
The lifting of the restriction on individual exercises at beaches and parks takes effect on Saturday.
The governor did make it clear, in her press conference Thursday, that people who gather at beaches and parks for social activities rather than for individual fitness will face police enforcement.
"Again, parks and beaches are still closed. Don't think that because now you can – as an individual exerciser – run at the beach or run at the park that it is open," the governor said.
"I have instructed our police officers to make sure that they patrol the area," the governor said.
As we enter the second week of the new stay-at-home order, the governor has also exempted banks, real estate companies, vehicle sales, auto repair shops, and construction activities.
These activities, when paused last week, caused some hardships. There were individuals who couldn't cash their paychecks and there were auto and home repairs that were urgent but couldn't get done.
But the relaxing of rules for the use of beaches and parks for individual fitness should not be abused.
No one should be barbecuing or holding parties at the beaches and parks.
Our COVID-19 numbers are concerning.
We have surpassed more than 1,000 cases as of Wednesday, and 700 of those cases were added this month alone.
That shows there has been a lot of socializing even with the pandemic restrictions.
We have seen one COVID-related death on Thursday, two deaths on Wednesday and two deaths last week. We had six deaths in three months before the recent surge in cases.
"It's going to get worse before it gets better," said Dr. Felix Cabrera, a key adviser to the governor on COVID.
We are encouraged that there has been some flexibility in how the restrictions are being implemented and that the governor is open to changes if there's a reasonable explanation or argument offered for them.
We do have to keep our personal responsibilities to maintain a safe distance from others, wear masks when going out of the house and wash our hands frequently to avoid further spread of the virus that causes COVID.