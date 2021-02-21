With the lull caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s an opportunity to address certain issues that have plagued our community and tourism industry for years - the island’s public bathrooms and parks.
Just recently, the Department of Parks and Recreations closed public park bathrooms because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, the agency was able to make repairs at some bathrooms - but time will tell whether those repairs last.
DPR Director Roque Alcantara Sr. said most of the damage wasn't caused by weather or wear and tear. Rather, people had broken off dispensers or stolen shower heads. And this isn’t a new issue. Over years, the government has had to repair toilets that were basically kicked out of place, or toilet seats that were broken, or sink faucets that had been damaged.
For whatever reason, there are people who insist on this sort of behavior that damages public facilities that those of us who enjoy going to the park or beach rely on — and taxpayers pay for.
Unfortunately, that means the government needs to invest in ways to deter and hold accountable those who destroy public property. Including those who litter or leave trash in our public parks without regard for public health or the environment.
Alcantara said on Saturday that his agency is working with the governor and her office to identify federal funds to get surveillance cameras for park bathrooms. He’s also looking forward to a piece of legislation that could provide volunteer park rangers to help monitor the island’s parks.
But more needs to be done. DPR has two park rangers from what used to be 12. That’s ridiculous when you consider the number of parks we have on this island and how large some of those parks are.
Even 12 doesn’t seem sufficient unless you somehow augment that with volunteers.
In addition, DPR has two people who work throughout the week to pick up trash at the parks. Two people are also insufficient considering the number of parks and in light of what could be done if there were people either monitoring or able to cite people on the spot if they're caught dumping or leaving trash behind.
As island policy makers prepare the operational budget for the government this upcoming year, we hope they give some thought to supporting our public parks. These public beaches and park spaces belong to all of us.
Not only do our local residents depend on these public restrooms when we enjoy our island’s natural beauty, but so do our tourists.
Our public bathrooms have been a source of embarrassment when it comes to our tourism industry. Last year, one businessman and tour group operator begged our government to please open the park bathrooms because tourists were having to relieve themselves in the jungle; and that isn't part of the image we want to market to visitors.
And with the ongoing lull in tourism, this is a good opportunity for the government to find solutions that would ensure that everyone - residents and tourists alike - who needs to go, can.