A PowerPoint presentation released to Guam’s community on Wednesday, during the governor's latest press briefing, proclaims some progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
“We have significantly flattened the curve with our efforts," states the assessment, which was attributed to Dr. Michael Cruz, Guam’s state surgeon who is also the president and chief executive officer of Guam Regional Medical City, a government of Guam-contracted facility.
The assessment then cautions that the numbers are "not completely flat – thus a surge still looms in the distance."
GovGuam has warned a peak in COVID-19 cases could occur in September or October – it's not expected to be as dire as the previously stated possible peak of 700 deaths or more a few months from now. The presentation released Wednesday no longer provided an estimate on the number of deaths.
“Albeit now a much slower surge than previous projections, the threat to overwhelm our hospital system could occur in the fall,” Cruz's assessment further states.
What’s missing in the “significantly flattened curve” statement is an acknowledgment that there have been days when the Department of Public Health and Social Services tested nearly just a third of the number of tests performed in prior weeks.
Last Sunday, Public Health tested just nine individuals. On Saturday, only seven were tested.
This “significantly flattened” curve is being presented after many people have been turned down from testing because of the local government’s previously restrictive criteria. The prior criteria encouraged people to stay home if their symptoms were mild.
“If you have mild symptoms, are without chronic disease and not feeling super sick – stay home," says GovGuam.
Now, the government is expanding the criteria for testing. The new guideline is: “If you have any (COVID-19) symptoms, you must get tested right away.”
Additional testing could have been ramped up over two weeks or more before making an assessment that Guam's COVID-19 cases have flattened.
Early optimism can be as risky as refusing thousands of test kits from the same manufacturer that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been ordering from South Korea.
Part of the reason why the numbers have flattened may have to do, in part, with the fewer testing and the previously restrictive criteria.
Here are the test numbers per day:
(date – number tested)
• April 21 – 42
• April 20 – 15
• April 19 – 9
• April 18 – 7
• April 17 – 32
• April 16 – 11
• April 15 – 32
• April 14 – 31
• April 13 – 33
• April 11 – 34
• April 10 – 40
• April 9 – 34
• April 8 – 37
• April 7 – 32
• April 6 – 13
• April 5 – 38
• April 4 – 21
• April 3 – 19
• April 2 – 41
• April 1 – 45
• March 31 – 31
• March 30 – 20
• March 29 – 25
• March 28 – 18
• March 27 – 40
• March 26 – 38
• March 25 – 37
• March 24 – 38
• March 23 – 37
• March 22 – 35
• March 21 – 23
• March 20 – 19
• March 19 – 16
• March 18 – 20
• March 17 – 20
• March 16 – 12
• March 12-15 – 14
Dr. Cruz's presentation states: "We have the potential to keep this pandemic from exceeding our hospital system’s threshold. In doing so, we can slowly reopen parts of Guam in a coordinated fashion. This can only occur with a well- defined plan with clear checks and balances."
Optimism is a good thing. But it has to include all factors before success can be proclaimed.