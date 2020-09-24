For every bureaucratic rule there is room for compassion
For months now, we have heard of Guam residents stuck in government quarantine sites for 14 days and who are unable to rejoin their families as soon as they'd like.
The government of Guam, wary of breaches in home-based quarantine, has decided everyone arriving on Guam must stay in a quarantine facility for 14 days unless they tick certain boxes for exemptions such as for health care workers.
Recently there has been a breakthrough in court as a handful of Guam residents have been able to put together some legal help. Most have succeeded in convincing the court to order their freedom to go home, rather than spend two weeks in a resort hotel to nowhere.
We know of at least one Guam family whose relatives from the states are stuck in a government quarantine site – even when they've lost a grandmother and a grandfather to two COVID-related deaths just days apart.
We understand Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's dilemma and her desire to take no chances by mandating a two-week quarantine for arrivals. After all, our COVID numbers have shot up to more than 2,000 in less than two months – nearly quadruple the total in prior months. Our hospital has been stretched to the limit with COVID cases, and our COVID deaths have spiked to 37 as of Tuesday.
But as we on Guam struggle to survive this pandemic, both with our health and our finances, there are other people on Guam whose hearts are broken as they've lost loved ones thousands of miles away, or would like to bring the remains of their dearly departed back to their homeland in the Philippines.
At least one Guam family wants to travel to say goodbye to a dad who's dying in the Philippines.
Also, as of this writing, there are travelers in our government quarantine sites who didn't have any intention of staying on Guam. Guam was supposed to be only a stopover on their journey to the Philippines from the U.S. mainland.
But during their transit through Guam some of these travelers, who are American passport holders, have been stuck here. They've been told the Philippine government now requires a Philippine visa for foreign travelers to enter the Philippines.
Some were told they would have to reacquire Philippine citizenship to be able to travel to the Philippines and that a Philippine visa would not suffice.
The hearts of these people are breaking.
The government of Guam, through the governor's office and Public Health, we've been told, have reached out to try and open the lines of communication for these stranded travelers to get help from the Philippine Consulate on Guam.
However, Philippine Consulate on Guam is closed. We've tried to reach out and didn't get an answer as of press time.
We've reached out to the Philippine consulate to help the stranded travelers, including and most especially the ones who need to say their final goodbyes to loved ones in near-death or who have recently passed on.
If the Philippine Consulate is saying the reason they can't help is due to Guam's Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, on her next executive order, can clarify that pandemic conditions of readiness do not stop foreign diplomatic offices on Guam from helping people in dire need such as in cases of death in a family or a trip to see a dying loved one.
In times of distress, we on Guam can find a way to offer comfort and find ways to help.
It hard enough for families to grieve. If it takes helping to untangle some of the bureaucratic walls people in distress have faced on Guam, let's all see if there's a way, even for foreign diplomatic offices based here, to find an opening or a way to be of assistance.
Bureaucracies are made by people, and there are ways to find ways through them or around them, especially in matters as urgent as families being able to say goodbye to a dying loved or to properly send off a departed family member for the last time.