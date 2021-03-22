Here at home, there are plenty of examples of why ignoring a persistent problem ends up costing taxpayers more than just money. An unfunded retirement liability, decades of improper handling of the Ordot dump, unsafe conditions at the Department of Corrections and inadequate services for Behavioral Health and Wellness Center clients all became a can to kick down the road. Although the consequences varied, what should be clear to all of us by now is that the other side of the tipping point is never good.
Probably the most serious impending fiscal crisis that has grown over the past decade, for our island and all American territories, is the Medicaid “cliff” created by Congress.
Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico have all been saddled with unequal Medicaid programs. Until recently, all the territories faced higher local funding requirements than states with similar poverty rates. Worse yet, unlike any of the 50 states, federal law caps total Medicaid funding for us – meaning that during the course of a fiscal year if this lifeline program is used “too much” in our islands, it simply runs out of money.
There have been regular attempts to correct this inequity since at least the enactment of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. But the main reason it has become a frequent federal issue is because all of the legislative “fixes” to these issues have been temporary. Yes, tremendous improvements have been authorized to increase the federal match for Medicaid, and an increase of the total cap has infused millions upon millions of dollars into coverage for the neediest patients.
For our island, that’s translated to total Medicaid expenditures rising from $35.8 million in fiscal year 2011 to $160.7 million in 2020, according to testimony provided by the local Department of Public Health and Social Services at a congressional subcommittee hearing last week. The problem for Guam and the rest of the territories is these improvements are set to expire.
Del. Michael San Nicolas told his colleagues Guam could stand to lose more than $110 million in Medicaid come the end of September. Trying to bridge a financial gap that huge would result in what San Nicolas called “medical cannibalism,” an attention-grabbing term for what happens when we’ve kicked this can down the road before: hospital maintenance gets deferred, vendors see their invoices pile up, clinics start to turn Medicaid patients away and more money is sent off island when those who are sick leave to find better care.
The ability to get needed health treatment where you live isn’t taken for granted by our neighbors up north. CNMI Del. Gregorio Kilili Sablan testified that the commonwealth has invested increased Medicaid funding to open up an oncology center, which has decreased off-island referrals for cancer patients by 90%. He called the temporary success of lowering costs and improving care a “virtuous circle,” and asked the rhetorical question, “How much more the Marianas can do if we had continued certainty of adequate Medicaid funding?”
Sablan, a Democrat, has introduced a measure in this new term to resolve this issue permanently. It has the backing of Republicans representing Puerto Rico and American Samoa in the U.S. House of Representatives, hopefully demonstrating to members lucky enough to vote on the bill that this isn’t a partisan issue.
There was already a red/blue argument presented by the ranking Republican on the subcommittee, a move that may have motivated U.S. Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett to testify at the hearing that members should be “embarrassed” that the territories have repeatedly come before Congress to “beg you for money.”
“I do not see why this becomes a question of Republicans and Democrats not all agreeing to what your colleagues – who are Democrat and Republican, are asking of you,” Plaskett said. “We cannot vote on the floor when final passage on this bill comes. But you know what the will of your colleagues are on both sides of the aisle. And the fact that you continually make us request this is frustrating, and it’s demeaning to us individuals, as Americans, to have to continually ask for this."
The unfair treatment over Medicaid dates back some 50 years. The Band-Aid fix that caused this funding cliff has been around for over a decade now. While we hope that this congressional term can, once and for all, bring a resolution to this, we also hope that our passionate delegates keep proposing permanent solutions to other ways the territories are treated unequally.
San Nicolas is pressing for fairness in Supplemental Security Income and the Earned Income Tax Credit, and the progress made on these fronts is definitely a good start. We’re certain there are other critical entitlements in health, education and safety that need to be revisited as well.
In the meantime, Rep. Anna Eshoo, of California, who chaired the subcommittee hearing, has a real opportunity to help more than a million people counting on her, and we hope she meant what she said when speaking about the Medicaid cliff last week:
“We cannot fail to care for so many American citizens based solely on where they live.”