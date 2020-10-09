On Monday, the few dozen foster families on Guam received notice that their foster care stipend/reimbursement for September will be late.
The letter to the foster families mentions there was an issue with making funding available on time because the new fiscal year had just ended and a new budget year has begun.
It's a shame the budget changeover is being made as an excuse.
This stipend is for the last month of the 2020 budget year and should have been set aside well ahead of time. Not planning ahead to ensure timely financial support for foster families in the last month of the budget year doesn't reflect well on people in the government of Guam who hold this responsibility.
Foster families care for neglected, abandoned and abused children while the children's long-term future is being decided through Child Protective Services and the court system.
The baby who was left in a laundry basket at the doorstep of a stranger's house in Dededo a couple of years ago was cared for by a foster family. Nine underage siblings—babies, toddlers and a teen who were starving and living in squalor which led to the arrest of their parents recently—were placed in the care of foster families.
As of May, there were 37 licensed foster families on Guam and 205 children in foster care.
The stipend is not a major financial incentive, but it does help the foster parents provide for the foster kids.
There is always a shortage of foster families because the responsibilities are challenging and a lot to take. Many foster families are in it because they want to provide a healthy and safe environment for innocent children who have suffered in the care of their parents or guardians.
Let the foster families be part of GovGuam's priority instead of one of the last.
When the Department of Public Health and Social Services was facing budget cuts last month, the department talked about the possibility of discontinuing foster care payments from Jan. 16, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2021. That does not speak well of our local government's priorities.
There are many other nonessential expenses GovGuam should do away with before even considering not giving foster families the support they need. In this pandemic, foster families have the extra responsibility of providing education at home for the school-age foster kids.
The government must do better than treat foster families as an afterthought.
Their role and the service they provide are invaluable.