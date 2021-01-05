From reviving the economy to tackling corruption, senators say they’re ready

Speaker Therese Terlaje began her first day in the top leadership position in the 36th Guam Legislature feeling very optimistic, she said.
“We are going to focus on the economy and how to build up small businesses and families who are hurting right now,” Terlaje said.
Voters gave the new speaker a resounding mandate. As the highest vote-getter in the legislative race, she received 18,993 votes or 64% of voters who came out to vote chose her.
Terlaje’s resounding mandate from voters also comes with a lot of expectations that she’s expected to lead with an open mind.
We can only hope that partisanship will not get in the way.
If ideas to revive the economy come from the Republican minority, Terlaje’s Democratic leadership should give them a chance to be heard in a public hearing and be placed on the agenda for a vote.
Terlaje said her leadership opens up an opportunity to “do things differently.”
“I welcome all ideas and suggestions,” she said to The Guam Daily Post after she was sworn in Monday.
That is an encouraging comment and one we should remember.
The old game of sitting on proposed laws just because they came from the party that isn’t the majority has to stop. That’s one thing Terlaje can channel her optimism toward.
This early, there are already good ideas on the table to help stir economic growth.
Vice speaker Tina Muna Barnes said she will push for free renewals of business licenses and push for the development of Guam as a transshipment hub, taking advantage of Guam as a part of America at the doorstep of Asia.
Republican Sen. James Moylan, the minority leader, said he has submitted legislation to reduce the Business Privilege Tax, raise the small business tax exemption under the Dave Santos Act, and put a moratorium on the higher tax for properties that are worth $1 million or more.
If Moylan can work out a bipartisan agreement on these issues, these ideas can give the local economy a boost.
We do need to hear more details about newly elected officials’ efforts to create more jobs and restore the incomes of those who lost so much in this pandemic through layoffs, furloughs, paycheck reductions and business shutdowns.
'Very concerned about government corruption'
Along with the focus on the economy, returning Sen. Joanne Brown has a very focused goal as a senator.
She would like to ensure the government of Guam is held accountable and that the senators serves as a check and balance to what the administration does.
“I first ran for the Legislature 26 years ago and served six terms … I came back and I ran because I was very dissatisfied with the previous leadership in the 35th,” Brown said, speaking of the prior set of senatorial leaders.
In addition to addressing the challenges Guam residents are facing as a result of this pandemic and the economic fallout, Brown said, “I'm very concerned about government corruption.”
“It’s one of the main reasons that I ran in terms of my agenda … I also want to see a higher degree of accountability in our government and transparency that, while we often talk about it, we don't actually see it and have it in practice.”
An acknowledgment of the issues that need to be addressed is a good way for the new senators to start.
Now we will keep watching and hoping they will keep their word.