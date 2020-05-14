Front-line workers deserve to be compensated properly

Our nurses and other health care workers, firefighters and police officers who stand at the front lines in this fight against COVID-19 should be properly compensated based on what the rules allow.
Sen. Joe San Agustin has said the government of Guam's personnel rules that cover pay during natural disasters and other emergency conditions require double pay for workers who are required to work during the emergency.
On April 29, San Agustin wrote to the Department of Administration, stating Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's signing of Executive Order 2020-03 on March 14, declaring a state of emergency, should have triggered the application of rules and regulations that cover pay for classified employees working under emergency conditions. The rules particularly apply to civil servants who got their jobs because they have the skills and qualifications – rather than through political patronage.
“Those employees, required to remain on duty to provide essential services, shall be paid at double the regular rate, or granted compensatory leave credits for the hours worked during the period the facility is closed and the other employees are on excused leave," San Agustin stated, quoting the personnel rules that cover pay under natural disasters and other emergency conditions.
Department of Administration Director Edward Birn pointed out the same rule, but emphasized the latter part of the sentence that says the double pay provision kicks in “during the period the facility is closed and the other employees are on excused leave.”
Birn, in explaining why double pay does not apply, stated, “The facilities at which essential workers were carrying out their duties were not closed,” neither were the essential workers covering for “other employees on excused leave.”
It's true hospitals and clinics remained open and police stations were, too. But it goes without saying that the emergency means these facilities need to be open so the workers are able to respond to the emergency.
So the reference to the nonclosure of the facilities was an excuse. It doesn't explain why the front-line workers are being treated differently from what the rules allow.
Hurt by how they were being treated, nurses took to the sidewalks in a peaceful protest Tuesday afternoon in Tamuning.
The nurses and other health care workers were appalled at the differential pay amounts issued to them. After having worked for weeks, all some of them received were checks for tiny amounts. One was for $25. Another was for $160.
Some of them found the measly checks so insulting they gave them back or refused to cash them. Instead, they're talking to the Guam Federation of Teachers. The union is putting together a potential lawsuit on their behalf.
After the protest, the governor released a statement on Tuesday, saying: "No amount of pay could equal the service, sacrifice and hard work of our front-liners. That is why we created COVID differential pay in the first place, and why we have always supported a new wage study for teachers and nurses. Though we will reserve comment on a matter which may be litigated, we are confident our administration has acted in accordance with the laws of Guam and the government's personnel rules."
The amount in differential pay ranges from 10% to 25%. It's not nearly close to the double pay the front-line workers feel they're owed under the personnel rules San Agustin has cited.
The insult these front-line workers felt has been further exacerbated when it became public there have been records created – called "employee's regular weekly timesheet – individual payroll summary" under the emergency executive order. These records logged top aides in the governor's office and other political hires in Cabinet-level positions working 12-hour days, or 78-hour weeks because of COVID-19. The "payroll summary" tallied what would be their pay if – or when – the full 78 hours a week would be paid, which is nearly double their normal pay.
The governor's office has stated this log was only for record-keeping or tracking purposes and that there was no intent to actually give the top aides double pay. It's highly unlikely the purpose is merely a matter of paperwork with no intent to pay the officials nearly double their pay – further down the road. We say this isn't merely a matter of record-keeping because lower-level officials were also logged as having provided 40 hours of work in a week. The document also states "this form shall not be revised or altered."
Why establish a record that officials had worked 78 hours a week at a rate of $57 to $60 an hour on a document called "individual payroll summary" if they're not going to be paid the hours reflected in the log?
The double pay issue has become, at least for the front-line workers and civil servants, another example of double standards in GovGuam.
These front-liners deserve the pay they're ought to receive based on the current rules. Anything short of treating them right – while they're risking their lives and leaving their families to fend for themselves in this pandemic – will leave the hurt they felt very difficult to erase.
The more time passes, the closer the front-liners will be to taking the government to court.