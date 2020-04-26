What would we do without the people who continue to deliver goods to grocery stores?
How would we buy gasoline without the service station attendants? How would we buy food to put on our table without the cashiers, stockers, baggers and meat cutters, among other grocery workers? How would these stores stay open without the staff who clean them while we're asleep?
How would our grocery stores be stocked without truckers, port workers and cargo handlers moving items to the essential stores?
These are just a few of the workers who, despite COVID-19, continue to toil and risk themselves as well as their families to exposure of the disease that has claimed five lives on Guam, infected more than a hundred in our small community and over 840 sailors on an aircraft carrier docked on Guam, and killed tens of thousands in America.
We have heard countless thank-yous and accolades given to health care workers. We also have heard from physicians such as Dr. Ricardo Eusebio, who believes the heroes of this pandemic are the patients battling the disease.
But we haven't given as much recognition to the workers who make it possible for us to continue to get the essentials we need at home, on the road, and for work.
We owe our gratitude to these everyday heroes who make it possible for the rest of us to live semi-normal lives.
The next time we go to a gas station or grab a few essentials from the store or receive a delivery of meals or appliances, let's thank these workers from the bottom of our hearts.
We thank you, unsung heroes.
GovGuam should thank you, too, by prioritizing you and your loved ones for getting tested for COVID-19.