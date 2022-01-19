Fruit thefts and trespassing could be the tip of a bigger community problem

Through mayors' offices and Neighborhood Watch groups, we've heard homeowners and other property owners voice frustration that fruit trees and other garden or farm crops often are targeted by thieves and trespassers.
Mangoes, when they're in season, are targets. Papaya fruits and betel nut, too, get swiped from people's backyards without permission. And then there are the low-hanging bunches of bananas, or corn, that trespassers help themselves to, depriving the owners of what they were hoping to harvest.
We reported on this problem recently and the reactions from people were mixed.
Some have said people who steal fruits from homeowners, gardeners or farmers must be hungry to resort to something that extreme and perhaps we can be kinder and give the culprits a pass.
We've also heard others say some of the stolen produce is offered to small stores to resell for the thieves to make a few quick bucks.
Whatever the reasons may be, it's not right to steal. And it's not OK to step into someone's yard even without a "no trespassing" sign, "private property" sign or other signs that strangers are not welcome.
People must ask before they take other people's property – including fruits and vegetables.
Mayors from southern, central and northern Guam have seen and heard these trespassing and theft cases occur repeatedly and their constituents don't want this to continue. Beyond the loss of property, it's the feeling of being violated within one's personal domain that can leave property owners feeling very concerned.
“These guys are planting their fruits and vegetables and somebody else comes and harvest them. That is greatly unacceptable. One thing is to respect. Get down and ask first,” said Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta.
Some fear reprisal
Malesso' Mayor Ernest Chargualaf said, while homeowners have caught thieves in the act, some are hesitant to call out the suspects for fear of being retaliated against. And that feeling of helplessness or fear is as bad as being victimized by trespassing and property theft.
Chargualaf said thieves “just need to be caught in the act, reported and arrested."
At the same time, the Malesso' mayor added: "Some are hesitant to come forward for fear of retaliation. These things are happening in all the villages on the island. People are attributing most of these due to drugs. I believe this is common knowledge throughout the island.”
Reporting can help police gather data
Whether it's drug use or poverty or other reasons, homeowners must report these incidents to police so that there are official records of the incidents.
Homeowners can invest in home surveillance cameras, which can be bought for about $100 – some are priced lower or higher depending on their capability – so the owners will be able to support their reports to police with visual proof.
The Guam Police Department might not have the time or full resources to go after every fruit thief/trespasser who is reported, but, by filing an official complaint, it will help police build a database of where these thefts occur, whether the people in the images are repeat offenders, and what the common characteristics of these incidents and suspects are.
Stealing other people's fruits and trespassing on someone's yard could be the symptom of a broader community problem or problems.
Community policing policies need data
Poverty, drug addiction, people new to the island not knowing Guam law – whatever the reasons may be – these incidents need to be documented by our police department.
The only way to see the broader picture of what's going on in our community is if our local government's community policing policy is data-driven.
Our police department is not going to get a full grasp of how to best approach the issues if it doesn't have all the information it needs. And lawmakers and gubernatorial administrations now and in the future also need data to decide how best to support the police department.
GPD should start with a community policing database and, if it has done so, get better at more detailed data-gathering as part of future strategies to keep our neighborhoods and our island community safe.