Fueling fear in this pandemic is not right

If there's anything that should be a cause for alarm in the $950 million budget that the Legislature approved on Monday night – other than the alarmingly lack of the realization that nearly a third of the island's economic engine has stopped making money – it's the drastic cut to the budget for public schools.
Rather than making meaningful cuts to non-essential public services to save public classrooms from taking a major budget blow, GDOE took a dramatic budget cut in the spending legislation that awaits the governor's action.
This will be the third day of a 10-day deadline for the governor to sign the bill into law or issue a line-by-line rejection of portions of the budget plan.
The Guam Department of Education asked for $365 million. GDOE does not normally get close to what it asks for, but to get a budget of $207 million is so far apart from what the public schools need to function. If anything, the cuts affecting public schools should be the cause of the main drum-beating in the administration's public campaign to question some of the budget details.
Instead, we get the administration's outcry on Wednesday via the first installment of its "budget basics" press releases.
The administration's "budget basics" release on Wednesday afternoon states: "The budget, as passed, guts Public Health operations appropriation by more than $3.7 million when compared to the agency’s request," the governor's office states, adding the "harm" of that action includes the "crippling reduction to the lead agency fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and deploying our social safety net. It could result in the forced furlough of some experienced locally funded Public Health personnel at the height of a pandemic."
It's a nonsensical claim.
A $3.7 million cut to Public Health's budget really will not harm Public Health's front line workers and mission. Even casual observers of GovGuam spending know that federal funds are being provided to the government of Guam in the hundreds of millions of dollars for this pandemic, including a funding mechanism to tap into federal funds to compensate health care workers if their job is related to the fight against COVID-19.
And social welfare programs that are being administered by Public Health are funded primarily by the federal government including more than $100 million a year for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or food stamps.
Even the governor herself has proclaimed that GovGuam is awash in federal funds during this pandemic and she doesn't expect that funding flow to change to a trickle any time soon.
Another claim that used Public Health as a budget-defense argument was the proposal to reduce GovGuam spending on personnel by eliminating the budget for deputy director positions in GovGuam. The governor emphasized the need for public health deputy directors, especially during this pandemic, to continue to exist.
While the Public Health deputy directors' jobs are considered a necessity at this point, there are many other deputy director positions that can be eliminated without causing a ripple effect on key public services.
It's not right to use Public Health to justify the lack of a reality-based GovGuam budget process. That strategy fuels fear in a community that is already on edge with the pandemic.
The bond creditors who hold billion-dollar GovGuam debts might be nervous, too, that no meaningful budget cuts are being planned for more financial rainy days ahead.
GovGuam debts that are tied to tourism tax and retail tax collections are particularly a launch point for concern – if investors are watching.
Guam might not be in the same boat as Puerto Rico now – but Puerto Rico offers a lesson for any territorial government that fails to step on the brakes when a financial train wreck might be approaching.