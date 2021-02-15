Funding for nonessential GovGuam services needs to shift toward fighting the war on meth, drug rehab programs

Long before COVID-19 disrupted our lives, Guam was going through the drug epidemic. And this problem remains a menace to our community even though the health pandemic is taking up much of the community's attention.
Our ongoing series of stories about people whose lives hit rock bottom because of substance abuse, primarily addiction to methamphetamine, offers cautionary tales.
If you think 12 or 13, which is a child's age in middle school years, is too early for kids to get exposed to hardcore drugs, think again.
What has been surprising in some of the drug abusers' stories is that they were introduced to methamphetamine use at age 12 or 13. And family circumstances, including the presence of meth in the home, or exposure to a family member or friend who is a meth user, has led people to slide down the path of drug addiction.
Javin Portusach, now 20, was 18 when he landed in jail. He and four others were in a house that authorities raided, and the raid led to the seizure of nearly 95 grams of meth, with a street value at the time of $20,000.
The time he spent in jail was a jolt that got Portusach to turn his life around. "As soon as I got arrested and put into jail, for I guess I would say, three or four months, I would just sit in jail and think back like, 'Oh man, I am done and I can't do this to myself anymore,'" Portusach said. "I know I was pretty young at the time. I was 18."
He graduated from the Adult Drug Court program in 2020 and the case has been expunged from his record.
There are many others who are still under the grip of methamphetamine.
Our community has seen so many crimes related to meth use. Murders. Physical assaults of loved ones. Thefts. Young children neglected in the home and left to starve.
There are too many cases.
The suffering of the families of meth users continues, though silently.
More resources need to be provided in the fight against meth use. These include:
• Providing the island's drug rehab programs with personnel, tools and training to help more drug addicts who want to help themselves.
• Providing law enforcement agencies with the staffing and equipment they need, particularly the Guam Police Department and the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency. Both are short-staffed, even though the government of Guam has a myriad of nonessential jobs that are staffed.
• Providing Customs with not only more staffing but support and resources. In a recent hearing, it was said that Guam Customs doesn't have the resources to inspect all cargo containers coming into the island. Guam Customs now has only three drug-detecting dogs, when it used to have 12.
Inadequate funding for police and Customs is not the way to fight the meth menace.
It's time for government officials to put the funding where it's truly needed.