Funding limit for direct cash relief All RISE must be revisited

As thousands of Guamanians are aware – maybe even fear – the $30 million limit for the governor's economic relief program All RISE raises the specter that the program will not have enough funding for everyone who qualifies.
This economic relief idea started in the Guam Legislature, where a program called the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act, or RISE Act, was approved last year. The goal was to provide one-time cash assistance of about $800 for each person who qualifies, or $1,600 for a couple, at a time when nearly 30,000 private-sector workers were either unemployed or took pay cuts as the pandemic unfolded.
The RISE Act became law in December 2020 without the governor's signature.
Several months later, on Aug. 12, the governor issued an executive order authorizing, under her All RISE program, direct cash assistance of $800 per qualified individual or $1,600 per qualified couple – mirroring the legislation that she didn't sign into law. The catch, under the governor's program, is that applicants who apply for All RISE must sign a document that they can no longer apply for the program the Legislature had authorized under the RISE Act.
In her version of the direct cash aid program, the governor authorized the inclusion of government of Guam employees, GovGuam retirees as well as federal government employees and retirees.
This widened the pool of beneficiaries by thousands of people without raising the amount of money available.
The result?
When the application period opened Wednesday, nearly 17,000 people rushed to apply online or via drive-thru or walk-in services at the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.
One of the major reasons for the dash to file early is that the administration's guidelines clearly state there is no guarantee everyone who qualifies will be paid.
"Payments are not guaranteed. Applications for eligible individuals must be filed with their respective Forms 8821. Because applications are processed on a first in, first out basis, once the $30,000,000 cap for the cash assistance program is reached, applications will no longer be accepted by DRT and payments will cease. DRT will advise once this cap is reached," according to the FAQ provided in the administration's recent All RISE guidelines.
The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration is using $30 million in federal funds for this program. There is no reason why it would limit itself to this cap even after having expanded the eligibility by thousands of people.
The lines at Rev and Tax Wednesday morning reflect the level of concern people have that the program will run out of cash. There is also a great number of people in our community who desperately need this help - as the federally funded unemployment program ends on Sept. 4 and the cost of power, gasoline, food, rent and other necessities keeps moving further out of reach for many.
It is a sad moment on Guam to see people who have physical disabilities wait in line overnight or senior citizens as old as 90 lining up among hundreds of others on the first day of the application period's opening, out of fear the funding for the program will run out.
Most people on Guam know the governor has the power to set aside more than $30 million because nearly $600 million has been provided by the federal government for federal pandemic relief, and prior to that, hundreds of millions of dollars more was provided to GovGuam.
And the governor has asserted the senators don't need to get involved in determining how federal pandemic funds are spent.
At this rate, with more than 17,000 applications filed on Day One, and some of the applications could be for joint income tax filers, the $30 million will be exhausted in just a few days, maybe even before the week comes to an end.
We hope the administration is tuned in to the community's pulse.
An about-face on the funding cap, and sacrificing GovGuam pandemic spending on nonessentials, to make additional All RISE funding a priority, would be a good turn for Adelup to take at this point.