The hearing may not have been packed to the gills, but it was refreshing to hear how citizens, and not just elected leaders, want to spend the latest round of pandemic aid authorized by Congress in the American Rescue Plan.
Lawmakers have released their own spending priorities for the federal funds, first in a unanimous letter and now through a substantive resolution. Clear differences have emerged between senators and the governor on how much to earmark to build a new hospital, and whether to hire additional GovGuam workers who will support the island’s economic recovery.
Unfortunately, the people aren’t yet able to compare the two branches’ ideas thoroughly.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said her administration won’t finalize spending plans until July – when the federal treasury department is expected to release its final guidance; interim rules have been given in the meantime.
As of Friday, there is more than half a billion dollars of this money already in the government of Guam’s bank account.
Sitting on these funds isn’t perfect for everyone, especially for the businesses that are waiting for another round of local assistance grants. But hopefully Adelup is using this time to listen, and make an honest effort to take the advice of the people who took the time out of their day to offer testimony before the legislature on its ARP resolution.
This aid package presents an opportunity to help those who answered the call of service in the early days of COVID-19.
Federal guidance allows ARP funds to be used for essential worker hazard pay. There’s already support from elected leaders to extend this benefit to health care workers like nurses at Guam Memorial Hospital.
As brought up in the hearing, we also hope room can be found in this more than $600 million bailout to also fund similar financial assistance to the grocery clerks, gas station attendants, fast food cooks, mom and pop store cashiers, and so many others who worked throughout the worst of the pandemic.
Giving funds to the Guam Waterworks Authority, the University of Guam, Guam Community College, the Guam Economic Development Authority and the newly-launched “Vax-n-Win” program are a great start to direct this money into the hands of furloughed employees, working students and other residents hit the hardest by the economic decline caused by COVID-19.
More programs, benefits and investments should also be considered – starting with a similar assistance package for the Guam Power Authority to lessen or avert a rate hike. We realize this may result in less money for government agencies to buy equipment, or hire more employees or expand social services programs.
But redirecting these federal dollars into the private sector can reopen more businesses and rehire more unemployed workers. It can allow more of us to resume pursuing a degree or return to the workforce. All it takes is a willingness to shift the limited resources toward these goals.
As former Sen. Tony Lamorena testified to senators, this federal bailout could be used as “mana from heaven” to instead pay for long-standing problems GovGuam has dealt with for years.
"This is not the time to fix systemic problems in the government. The intent of the American Rescue Plan was to fix immediate issues as a result of the pandemic," Lamorena said.
We agree. Congress has given away money at unprecedented levels, and has saw fit to give governors discretion on how to spend a whole lot of it. We hope all Guam’s elected leaders want this federal aid meant to rescue our entire island – not just its local government.
Our leaders have already begun to commit resources that benefit more than just GovGuam, but they can and should build on those ideas.
There’s plenty of time between now and July to brainstorm.