Sgt. Elbert Piolo of the Guam Police Department died from a gunshot wound nearly five years ago on July 13, 2015. He was 38.
To this day, his children, widow and parents are still waiting for the closure – or at least the end of the final chapter – of the criminal case against the defendant. A colleague of Piolo, Mark Torre Jr., has taken the homicide case against him to various legal avenues since he was first convicted in 2017.
There's one thing the fallen police officer has left in his wake. He left behind his voice, in his dying moments, in a recorded 911 call.
He was begging for help: "LT, please help me. I'm dying, I'm dying. He shot me, he shot me."
Piolo was calling out to police Lt. Mark Torre Sr., father of the defendant, who was at the scene of the alleged murder just off the driveway of the Torre residence in Yigo that one pre-dawn morning. Both had been out drinking.
Torre Jr. has claimed he blacked out and couldn't recall the moment his firearm went off; its bullet causing the fatal wound.
We also are left with the voice of Torre Jr. at his trial, as the defendant implied during his testimony the victim, whom the defendant calls "Bertie," caused his own death. And, allegedly, the gun went off as Torre Jr. was trying to stop Piolo from shooting himself with the defendant's handgun, according to the defense's version.
"Best I can recall and from evidence and discovery, Bertie tried to take his life. I tried to stop him. He shot himself," Torre Jr. said on the witness stand.
Torre Jr.’s version of what happened in July 2015 offered a contrast against some of the last words of Piolo, in the 911 recording, before he bled to death.
In March 2017, Torre Jr. was found guilty of negligent homicide but acquitted of murder.
Torre Jr. has appealed the first conviction, a move that held off the sentence, and has been able to stay in house arrest while he tries to exhaust various legal avenues to assert his claim that he didn't kill his colleague.
On Wednesday, Supreme Court of Guam justices heard arguments from the defense and the prosecution.
At issue in the high court appeal is whether the defendant's right to a speedy trial has been violated. If the high court agrees, the case against Torre Jr. gets tossed out.
Part of the delay was caused by the judge, Michael Bordallo, who was to preside in the second trial but resigned – close to the eve of the second trial – so he could move over from the Superior Court to a judge's seat in the federal court on Guam.
There were also suggestions raised during arguments before the high court that a judicial conference was made a priority over this crucial case's progress, supposedly causing further delay.
Both sides and the public await some form of closure.
The public's trust in the judicial system is at stake.
Further delay can only erode the public's trust.