Gambling device case gives leaders another chance to show where they stand

Since 2008, a legal question over whether the government could or should license some 1,200 electronic gaming devices has been weighed.
By the time the Supreme Court of Guam issued an opinion on the matter last week, multiple governors and their administrations, directors and staff, attorneys general and their offices, and lawmakers have weighed in, sometimes offering contradictory positions or issuing orders that reversed the course set by predecessors.
This back-and-forth nature of the case was set from the very beginning, when the Department of Revenue and Taxation initially agreed with the Office of the Attorney General that these devices, which include popular gambling machine brands such as Liberty and Uncle Sam, were illegal under Guam law and should not be licensed.
Days later, in June 2008, then-acting Gov. Mike Cruz issued a directive for the devices to be licensed by DRT, claiming a legal memo from the OAG was not sufficient to deny businesses “the means to earn a living.” Cruz, who continues to be a prominent medical professional during the current pandemic, at the time said the legal argument should be proven in court or adjudicated administratively.
It’s taken more than a decade to get the finality sought by the island’s temporary chief executive. In the meantime, courts ruled in favor of both the businesses fighting the ban and the government’s efforts to prove they are not allowed under law – drawing out the fight with appeals, writs and judicial stays.
Complicating the matter further, in the midst of an unresolved court challenge, were legislative efforts that directed gambling proceeds, even from the disputed machines, into Guam Memorial Hospital, public schools and village recreation facilities.
Spurred by senators’ authorization and Adelup’s interpretation that another statute adopted rules to license them, then-Gov. Eddie Calvo began allowing machines to operate in 2013.
In their newest and possibly final opinion on the case, Supreme Court justices agreed with the OAG’s argument that those rules were not publicly disclosed or discussed as required by local law, were thus never properly promulgated, and were ultimately not adopted through statute.
At the risk of oversimplifying an extremely complicated situation, the winning argument was that with no rules to use to license the machines, they cannot operate lawfully on the island.
Moving forward, we hope to see consistency with our current crop of senators, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her administration.
As noted correctly by the courts and OAG, lawmakers have the power to “cure” any mistakes made in the licensure process for these 1,200 machines. That means, while inaction would continue to prevent any of them from operating in game rooms, senators can choose to authorize their use through legislation.
During the course of this case, the Legislature has offered different takes on local gambling. Automated bingo dabbers or card minders, cockfighting and Liberation Day casinos are just some examples of gambling that senators have supported through passed or introduced bills.
Lawmakers also considered whether to allow game rooms to operate as essential businesses during some of the more restrictive parts of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
If any of our elected senators are thinking of reversing course by allowing these 1,200 electronic gaming machines to be played on Guam, they should speak up now – well before next year’s election is held.
The administration, likewise, should disclose the actions the public should expect from the governor and her Cabinet when it comes to enforcing the judicial ban.
Adelup already has announced it has not renewed any of the machines’ licenses for about a year now.
Officials now should share, in no uncertain terms, when these licenses expired, so the public and law enforcement can know plainly whether any gambling was done using unlicensed machines while the case was active.
We also should know when and how these now-illegal machines will be handled moving forward. The law spells out a process of forfeiture and seizure, and the penalties for anyone who imports and operates electronic gambling devices not expressly allowed in statute.
Heading into an election cycle, voters shouldn’t have to place bets on where our elected officials stand on this issue, if only because rolling the dice on gambling policies could mean another decade of legal confusion ahead of us.