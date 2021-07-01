When the COVID-19 pandemic hit more than a year ago, the retail, restaurant and hotel sectors were among the worst hit on Guam.
Workers in these sectors had to seek jobless benefits funded by the federal government in order to support their families.
While more than 20,000 tourism-related jobs were disrupted, the construction sector continued to create and sustain jobs during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the wheels of the construction sector, said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, continued to turn, helping the local economy while tourism was on hold. Construction skills can be valuable for a lifetime, said the governor.
The governor made the remarks at the official opening Wednesday of the newly completed GCA Trades Academy building in Tiyan.
The facility houses 16 brand-new classrooms that will allow for more Guamanians to learn job skills in the construction industry. Masonry, electrical, carpentry, air conditioning, plumbing, welding, safety project management, heavy equipment operation including crane operation, are among the skills that are taught at the Trades Academy. Courses completed at the Trades Academy are nationally certified.
The new facility was developed out of two empty warehouses that were completely rebuilt. A U.S. Commerce Department grant worth $3.8 million and a Bank of Guam loan for $1.6 million funded the facility.
Bill Beery, chairman of the board of trustees of the Trades Academy, said the academy has helped more local workers land jobs in construction.
Currently heavily reliant on foreign labor, the local construction industry and the island economy can only gain with more local construction workers because Guamanian workers' don't remit their earnings off of the island.
More than a decade ago, there may have been just 2,000 workers in Guam's construction sector and now there are between 6,000 and 7,000 local workers in construction, Beery said.
GCC also making a huge difference
Guam Community College also offers life-changing courses to island residents who need to shift careers or learn skills that give them a good shot at employment.
Recognizing that not all of our young adults and fresh high school grads want to pursue four-year bachelor's degrees, GCC has become a catalyst for providing students the skills and certification for what could be entry-level to lifetime jobs.
As an example, GCC recently announced a federally funded program on baking and tourism and travel management, a two-year program that offers free tuition for a year if students complete the entire two years.
GCC also is rolling out 19 jobs skills boot camps over the next several months.
In addition, the college offered an Information Technology Boot Camp to meet the growing demand in Guam’s telecommunications industry last month.
The GCA Trades Academy and GCC are to be commended for their efforts to help island residents with skills that will open the door to employment.
They need more funding support so that those who are interested in learning job skills through the Trades Academy or GCC will not have to dig deep into their pockets.
This is a worthy investment the government of Guam, the federal government and private donors can contribute to uplift our community.