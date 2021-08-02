It’s by far the largest government agency on the island, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Guam Department of Education is taking no small part in the direct assistance being doled out to residents.
But since GovGuam’s use of, or inaction on, federal bailouts during the pandemic has been questionable at times, GDOE should be applauded for prioritizing the distribution of aid to its students, teachers and parents.
School supplies are always needed, so while many families struggle to make ends meet during the current economic downturn – it makes sense for these costs to be defrayed. Through congressional aid packages, GDOE will be supplying pens, notebooks, folders and more to our children who attend public schools. The millions invested will translate to about $100 worth of school supplies for every student.
Parents typically spend between $40 and $80 on school supplies, according to a GDOE survey.
In a move that shows our government is capable of planning for these kinds of needs, lists of necessary items were submitted in the last school year, with orders beginning in the early part of 2021, according to Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. That means everything should be ready when campuses reopen.
“We didn’t want the schools to send home any regular supply lists which ask for pens, toilet paper, all of those things. We told the schools, 'Do not send those lists home.' We wanted to be able to take care of all of that,” he told the Post.
Teachers, many of whom are underpaid compared to stateside colleagues, will also get some help. Classroom supplies are federally funded as well, with each instructor getting a $1,000 allocation, according to Sanchez.
That money can give more creative and driven teachers what they need to make subjects more engaging and entertaining – a good use of time and resources considering how understimulated our kids have been through remote learning. At the very least, the assistance will help keep teachers from having to dip into their own pockets to implement their lesson plans.
This help won’t be a one-off either. GDOE should be recognized for stretching these funds so student supplies can be bought for at least the next two school years.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and other government agencies should demonstrate this kind of forethought elsewhere. If we can agree it’s smart to save up so these GDOE aid programs can be funded for several years, rather than spend everything in 2021 – isn’t it just as smart to similarly invest this way when considering business assistance grants at the Guam Economic Development Authority, and direct financial aid benefits including the benefits proposed in the RISE Act?
Without any publicly released budget, we can only hope this is the case for the hundreds of millions of dollars in discretionary federal funds at the governor’s disposal.
While we wait semipatiently for that, GDOE already is pushing ahead with plans to help students who can’t afford school uniforms, and it’s working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to distribute millions of dollars to purchase meals for our public school kids by next month.
Our public school system is setting the right example for its sister departments in the government. As our island finally begins to inch its way out of the pandemic, it’s even clearer the community benefits when GovGuam has the right planning and the right focus.
Imagine what applying GDOE’s strategy can do for the tens of thousands of job seekers who soon will run out of unemployment aid, the thousands of businesses teetering on the edge of closure, those who aren’t vaccinated, parents needing child care, manåmko’ without social programs, and others who are just barely getting by.
Like all of its lessons, GDOE gave us this one for free.