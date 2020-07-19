The Guam Department of Education is faced with the monumental task of providing parents and teachers with the resources they need to ensure nearly 30,000 Guam schoolchildren receive an adequate education – in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic.
The administration has said schools can reopen at Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.
“As (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) released this week, upon declaration of PCOR 3, K through 12 schools and institutions of higher education are authorized to open upon submission of a reopening plan to Public Health,” the governor said during Friday’s public health emergency update. “Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio has been working collaboratively with the Guam Department of Education, my physicians' advisory group subcommittee on education, and other stakeholders in this process.”
Isa Baza, spokeswoman for the local education department, said GDOE has submitted its plan to DPHSS.
GDOE has been reaching out to parents and teachers regarding the plan. Parents were asked to choose between home learning – online or with hard-copy assignments picked up and dropped off at school; or face-to-face instruction for those children whose parents choose to have them return to school.
According to a GDOE survey, a large number of parents are opting for one of the two home learning options.
Many parents are worried their children might catch the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 at school and also get sick themselves, or return home and transfer the virus to someone whose health and/or age makes them particularly vulnerable.
GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said of the 16,000 responses to the survey, about 37% of students chose online learning. Another 28% have chosen to learn at home using hard copies. The remaining 35% indicated they would prefer traditional face-to-face instruction with an alternating schedule.
Regardless of what option is chosen, there’s a big change in how children are going to be learning. Parents are going to need to take a larger role in teaching, or at the very least, monitoring their children’s learning.
Will there be training available to parents? Some parents may need help figuring out how to access the materials online for their children. Also, how will they keep kids on task while they’re sitting at the desks in their room near a computer?
Teachers also are going to be stretched thin – particularly those in middle and high school, who have more than 100 students who will be divided into different learning models. How are they expected to keep track of all those students, only a fraction of whom they’ll see for a portion of the week?
And we haven’t even touched on safety concerns as far as school facilities.
While GDOE initially targeted Aug. 11 as the start of the new school year, Fernandez said there is talk of pushing the start date to Aug. 17 to allow for professional development days in the week prior to Aug. 11. GDOE also needs time to secure masks and other protective equipment that are in high demand globally.
A delay makes sense as they try to determine what resources and training are needed, and then make those available to the various stakeholders.
Typically, government agencies take the summer months to help their sister schools prepare for the new school year. The government has to take this one step further.
This is one school year where GDOE can’t be expected to do it alone.
The governor’s office must ensure the school system receives the support it needs to get technology in place, at the schools, at the village centers or anywhere else that makes sense to support students, parents and teachers.
COVID-19 is forcing us to rethink how we do things, and educating the next generation of Guamanians will likely be one of the island community’s greatest challenges.
We’re hoping the island’s leaders acknowledge that challenge and are up to the task.