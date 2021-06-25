"My vision for Guam – after July 21 – is to get back to normal as possible," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in her remarks at an economic forum hosted by the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association on Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Guam.
These words are a welcome relief after more than 15 months of dealing with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and an economy that could have plummeted deeper if not for the nearly $2 billion in federal financial assistance to our local government and in various forms of direct assistance to Guam residents.
Mask-wearing will soon be optional. And social distancing restrictions and limits on occupancy for public places and businesses will soon be lifted.
Guam is approaching a threshold of COVID-19 vaccinations that makes our local government confident we are close to getting free of pandemic restrictions. Herd immunity could be reached by the end of the month, local officials said enthusiastically.
Soon, and that's what our tourism recovery officials hope, tourists will be back. But the answer to when tourists will return – in numbers like they used to – remains up in the air.
Still, there is a sense of optimism in our community that the dread caused by the pandemic and the restrictions our government forced us to adhere to will be over.
Workers are getting back to work and employers are hiring.
The number of unemployed Guamanians still on federal jobless benefits has dropped from nearly 28,000 at the peak of the pandemic last year to 13,000 now.
One of the best moves GovGuam made and one that – for once – doesn't cater exclusively to the interests of the local government workforce, is the plan to subsidize new-hire wages for three months.
Labor Director David Dell’Isola, a panelist at the economic forum, said the government plans to pay for up to $9.25 an hour in wages for each worker for 480 hours.
This initiative will help an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 people get back to work, the local government estimates.
If a business intends to hire an employee for $15 an hour, for example, GovGuam will pay $9.25 an hour, Dell’Isola said. Businesses will have to submit job vacancies to the Department of Labor.
There are more signs to be optimistic about the future for the island than there are worrisome signals.
But we know not everyone will be able to be fully employed and earn wages at levels they made before the pandemic restrictions hit us.
Some of our local officials themselves have acknowledged previously that the tourism sector will not bounce back immediately and that full recovery could happen sometime next year, if not later.
So after the federally funded unemployment benefits dry up, and subsequently, the funding for the three-month wage subsidy also grinds to a halt, there will still be Guam families that will need safety nets.
In addition to the economic fallout that will linger long after the pandemic restrictions are lifted completely, there are also Guamanians who need help with counseling as a result of the loss of loved ones to the pandemic.
There are also survivors of COVID-19 – long-haulers as they're also called – who are feeling some residual health effects from having been afflicted with the virus that causes COVID-19.
Yes, GovGuam is signaling we are now shifting toward recovery and further away from fear.
But we can't throw all caution to the wind.
Mask-wearing might become optional soon but it doesn't hurt to keep masked while we are in crowded places such as in grocery stores, malls, churches and other areas where people congregate.
We have a lot to be thankful for, having come out of the pandemic without the hundreds of fatalities that had been estimated.
We can be thankful that we have all the COVID-19 vaccine doses available for those who opt to be immunized and our health care system did not collapse during the pandemic.
We can be thankful that our students are no longer cooped up in online-only learning.
But let's also look around to see how we can help others still wobbling to recover in many ways.