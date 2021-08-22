The people of Guam want to be safe and, for the most part, are willing to work with the government and take certain steps to safeguard the community as a whole.
But this is tough when policies, such as the latest executive order, essentially are dropped on the community without warning and lack details - which many people rely on to plan their daily lives and make decisions for their businesses.
At about 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, Adelup issued a press release announcing restrictions for the unvaccinated in light of spiking COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The policies were originally effective on Monday, Aug. 23.
Primary to these restrictions, all patrons and staff of restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues must show proof that they're fully vaccinated to enter or use these facilities.
Additionally, social gatherings are limited to 100 people - and that’s only if everyone 12 and older is vaccinated.
During the press conference on Friday, one business owner asked the question: "For the customers who did book an event, that paid, and are scheduled for next week in a banquet room, will those events be canceled if that customer is not vaccinated?"
While many people were expecting some level of restrictions, no one expected these - not even the people who met with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to discuss changes.
The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, which represents the industry bearing the brunt of the restrictions, was taken aback when the executive order was announced.
“The EO was quite a departure from what we had discussed was going to be recommended to the governor,” said Mary Rhodes, GHRA president. They had met the day before, on Thursday, Aug. 19.
In a statement to GHRA members, the organization made several points:
• First, we were not informed that they were going to mandate vaccines at the establishments for service staff. Vaccines at the workplace have always been up to each employer. GHRA has led many vaccine clinics the last seven months, but have never pushed for mandating vaccines.
• Second, we were told by the Physicians Advisory Group they would implement in three weeks to allow for training and communications for staff and to encourage the public to schedule vaccines to get fully vaccinated by a certain date. The governor announced this takes effect on Monday, which was not our understanding of PAG’s recommendations. We need to allow businesses to acclimate to the new requirements, train and schedule staff, put the proper protocols in place, and notify the public on the new entry requirements.
• Third, the announcement today requires certain businesses and activities to only allow 100% access for vaccinated individuals.
Discussed options
The letter noted that GHRA only discussed what the governor’s Physicians Advisory Group recommended:
• If businesses don’t want to check vaccinations, they can operate at 50%.
• If they do check for proof of vaccines, they can operate at 100%
• Social gathering limited to 25 unless you can prove vaccinations, which would allow between 26-150.
GHRA also recommended to DPHSS proof of vaccines, a “QR code solution that would be seamless for the businesses and public to use while allowing DPHSS the access to review the QR code scans by businesses, which would help them more effectively manage contact tracing in real-time.”
The island has been using the QR code for the Air Vacation and Vaccination, or Air V&V, since July, GHRA noted.
Other options
Following the press conference, which drew a lot of outrage even from people who are vaccinated and have encouraged others to get vaccinated as well, the effective date was pushed back two weeks to September.
What if, and there’s still an opportunity to do this, that’s pushed back a little further with the caveat that restrictions may not be implemented at all if certain goals are met.
So if COVID-19 numbers, hospitalizations and COVID-19 Area Risk, or CAR, Score continue to increase in the next two to three weeks, then the government would implement these restrictions. Or if we reduced the numbers then they wouldn’t be implemented at all.
In this scenario, the community as a whole has time to react and plan their personal and work lives for the worst.
First, DPHSS would have time to provide the community with guidelines detailing the mandates in the executive order and answer questions or concerns.
The way the current situation unfolded - with the announcement made Friday late afternoon and guidelines sent out Saturday morning when DPHSS isn’t available to answer questions - isn’t helpful.
Second, residents would have time to prepare.
There are some people who aren’t able to get vaccinated - and need time to get what proof from Public Health so they don't run afoul of the new restrictions. The DPHSS guidance provides such an option. It states: “Individuals seeking medical or religious exemption shall submit an official request with supporting document(s) to publichealth@dphss.guam.gov, or delivered to Immunization Program of DPHSS.”
And some people may need to find or request immunization cards because they’ve been misplaced. Now they have time to call DPHSS to get said cards so they can provide them to their employers, or areas where they expected to do business or patronize in the near future should the restrictions be imposed.
Again, DPHSS is closed until the day and hour the restriction would have been in effect. And how long it will take DPHSS to review and respond to these requests isn’t specified.
And finally, the warning and announced time frame, would have been an opportunity for DPHSS to work with private sector employers on how to identify a true vaccination card. This would help to reduce the chance of fraudulent cards, which would render the restrictions - as well intended as they are - moot.
We get it. This past year and a half has been tough. Government officials may be frustrated that not everyone who can has been vaccinated and we’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
However, they aren’t alone in their concerns, or frustrations.
Everyone is tired. We're tired of masks and people filling up the hospitals, being worried about our kids' safety at schools, and jumping back 10 feet when someone comes near us. We're tired of COVID-19.
But the communication of timelines and goals previously implemented worked. Last year numbers spiked while we were waiting for the vaccines. Together we worked to get our CAR Score under 5, then under 2.5. And when the vaccines arrived, we came together to vaccinate a majority of our adult population and further reduce our numbers.
There's no reason why that same strategy can't work in this instance.
But we've done it before. And we can do it again, if we communicate and work together.