One thing that stood out among our fellow Guamanians – even when we all are concerned about the health of our family members and loved ones and the security of our jobs – is that we still continue our culture of giving.
Even with the social distancing rules, and the need to protect ourselves from sneezes and coughs and public places that might expose us to the risk of contamination from the virus that causes COVID-19, we have somehow managed to give and we continue to want to help the less fortunate.
Many of our community members and even small businesses, although financially hurting from lost sales, have given coffee, snack bags, packed lunches, and masks and other protective gear to the front-line health workers in our community.
Giving to health care workers is a good gesture, but we also need to look further. We also need to keep in mind the many families that are trying to survive day by day without paychecks. It could take weeks for federal jobless benefits to kick in. It could also take weeks for the federal cash assistance programs to flow in from the U.S. Treasury into Guam households.
So where do many families go to get help with food? Many go to The Salvation Army Guam Corps food pantry for canned and dry food items. Some will make their way into the Archdiocese of Agana Ministry to the Homeless soup kitchen.
These two nonprofits alone have been taking on the task of helping Guam residents in need of food. With the unfolding COVID-19 joblessness, the weight of their responsibilities has grown much heavier.
We have seen generous corporate donations of food from businesses such as Triple J and Quality Distributors in recent days. We call on other businesses to take a look at their inventory and see what they can do without at this time. We call on households who are well stocked up to share.
For families who need this food assistance, they're lucky if they have transportation or are within walking distance to a school-based distribution site. Not all of our households have this ability to go to the school-based meal distribution sites, however.
The mayors might be able to work something out with the Guam Department of Education so meals can be dropped off into more remote shacks and houses in the boonies. This program can also be extended to the elderly if they're not currently covered by the Department of Public Health and Social Services food delivery program.
COVID-19 has brought out the kindest of hearts among many of our fellow island residents, and we want to make sure no one in need of food is left to starve.
Let's help these nonprofits.
Let's also support those at the front line of the food distribution chain. We can also express our way of giving thanks by putting together care packages for the school-based food distribution line workers. GDOE cafeteria workers and vendors have been distributing about 10,000 lunches and breakfasts every day from more than a dozen public schools – most times in the heat, and at times, it rains. We can assemble care packages that will include bottled beverages, caps and hats, sunscreen, and other personal care projects to the food distribution workers.
We might be short of masks and hand sanitizers, but we're not going to lack ways to care for others.
We are a community of givers. We can do more.