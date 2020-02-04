Give the private sector a chance to run public pools

The public swimming pool in Dededo, which has been growing algae and turning greener and greener for days, was shut down on Friday.
“The pool water was found to be murky and greenish in color,” according to a report completed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Division of Environmental Health. The report was released the same day the division closed it for health and safety reasons.
A few days before the Dededo pool closed, The Guam Daily Post had received concerns from the public that the pool isn't fit to stay open. The Post wrote about the concerns.
Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee also asked for the pool to be inspected after residents told her the “water was brown and murky.”
The Dededo pool shutdown follows the recent indefinite closure of the Hagåtña pool. When the Hagåtña pool closed weeks ago because its filtration system is broken and could cost as much as $200,000 to fix, the Department of Parks and Recreation extended the hours of the Dededo public pool.
Now there isn't any public pool available for fitness and for our young competitive swimmers to keep training for meets on the island and overseas, not to mention hosting meets.
The public pools are emblematic of GovGuam public facilities that fall woefully short on maintenance.
It might be time to consider handing over the management and maintenance of the pools to a private enterprise or nonprofit that can do the job and do it right.
A private contractor is involved in some of the maintenance of the Hagåtña pool, but, obviously, something's not right.
Part of the problem is the lack of materials to properly maintain the pools.
“We just work with what we have,” said pool contractor Ron Su from Canton Construction.
Clayton Duvall, who has managed and maintained pools for over 40 years in the private sector, commented recently that the Hagåtña pool, before it closed, “was looking pretty green, which tells me they didn’t have enough chlorine.”
“If there are no chemicals to treat the pool, due to lack of resources, then back to the green,” Duvall told the Post. “If it wasn’t for the swim teams needing the facility for practice, and public use ... better to let it stay green and throw tilapia in and turn it into a fish farm.”
If GovGuam decides to completely privatize the management and maintenance of the public pools, the process of getting competitive bids could take some time.
An interim solution should be made available to our swimmers. Perhaps the government can work out an arrangement with businesses that have larger pools for our competitive swimmers to continue to train.
It's time to come up with different ways to approach this recurring problem.
Doing the same thing over and over again could mean continued a cycle of breakdowns and patchwork fixes. And our youth can't endlessly wait for the right approach.