This month that has yet to end has been rough for our island community.
We went from negligible COVID-19 infections to more than 100 new cases a day, then more than 200 a day, and then exceeding 300 a day. In recent days, the number of cases has gone down but the daily total still exceeds more than 100 a day.
And then there were dozens of deaths. We started the month with our 150th death linked to COVID-19. Three weeks later, we were at the 182nd death.
Close to three dozen lives have been lost in just three weeks.
And according to Public Health data, the cases of COVID-19 deaths who were dead on arrival at the hospitals also showed the vast majority of the people who died were not vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19.
The majority of recent deaths were people who didn't know they had COVID-19 or that the people around them had it.
COVID-19 has become an ongoing tragedy for our island.
We thought that by this time we would be well on our path past the COVID-19 crisis. And that this pandemic will be only vaguely seen through our rearview mirror.
It looks like we are still very much in the middle of it and the chances of the current infections burning out are not that great.
What we can do to help protect us – the living – is to keep following the recommended safeguards. Not only will we wear masks but we will wear them properly so that our nostrils are not exposed to airborne particles that might give us COVID-19. Keeping a safe distance and sanitizing our hands and our homes and workplaces are key, too.
And we should avoid crowds to keep the coronavirus from being carried into our homes and to our loved ones.
Being kind, and giving help
As the survivors of this COVID-19 pandemic, we also can extend acts of kindness to one another when the opportunity arises.
One small thing we do for a fellow Guamanian or a family could inspire them to pay the kindness forward. Imagine the chain reaction gestures of kindness can generate.
We give as an example of the family of Jocelyn Rugante, 41. The mother, her 5-year-old child and her sister-in-law were in a car at the drive-thru at Jollibee in Dededo. Suddenly, someone decided to pay for their meal anonymously.
It was a $32.35 meal that was paid at 1:53 p.m. on Tuesday by someone in a black car ahead of them. The family tried to look for the kind stranger but it happened so quickly, and the giver was nowhere to be found.
Jocelyn Rugante was so moved she posted her experience on social media.
"Despite all the struggles, all the challenges, there are still people out there who are willing to share their blessings," she said.
The social media post, she said, was also a long shot to try to find the kind stranger.
Within minutes, her post drew comments, ranging from "That's wonderful" to "Love to hear stories like this" and "There's angels amongst us."
Her social media post inspired others to share similar experiences and suggested that she could always pay the kindness forward.
The event also brought her back to her random gifting of new face masks to people she met while running errands to a store or a bank and wondered whether they're all connected.
Rugante owns JoMaRu Designs, a small business focused on crafting, customization and party favors. During the pandemic, she started sewing face masks, many of which she has given away to people free of charge.
Just in case that kind stranger reads her story, she said, this is what she wants to say:
"Thank you for showing me that kindness really still exists in this world and your generosity impacted me. It has a beautiful impact on me. Now I have more reason to teach my kids about kindness and generosity."
Sharing lessons
In the midst of the COVID-19 gloom, our island community has not been short of acts of giving and selflessness.
We also share with you a story from the dozens of job seekers at the job fair in Hagåtña on Wednesday.
One of the job hunters is new to the employment market. Jordan Flores, a 16-year-old George Washington High School student, couldn't wait to get a job to help support his extended family. He had just reached the age to join the workforce. Of the many age-eligible Guamanians, several thousand chose not to actively seek employment, according to local Labor Department data.
The teen said he's hoping to get a part-time job as a dishwasher at a restaurant so he can help his grandmother with her bills.
A lack of job skills or experience does not deter anyone from entering the job market, and thanks to Flores, we hope others who are unemployed will embrace that attitude, too. His story is a gift that inspires.
The youngest of three brothers, Flores said he didn't have experience working as a dishwasher, "except at home.” He said he's ready to take on the job if offered to him.
Flores said his training in the Junior ROTC program at his school gives him confidence and he would like to be given the chance to work at a restaurant.