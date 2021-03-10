In her State of the Island address Monday night, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero challenged senators.
"Senators, send me a bill that eliminates the sunset provision on these small business tax cuts, and I will sign it," the Democratic governor said.
Within hours of her speech, certain senators wasted no time and took on the challenge.
On Tuesday morning, Republican Sens. James Moylan, Tony Ada and Chris Duenas introduced Bill 72-36, which proposes to remove the expiration date on the limited-time reduction of the gross receipts tax for small businesses.
In 2020, the 35th Guam Legislature passed Bill 323-35, which became Public Law 35-90, to help Guam's small businesses as they struggled through the pandemic. The law authorized a generous 3% GRT on the first $250,000 of gross annual income for small businesses that make no more than $500,000 a year.
The small businesses that qualify for the 3% GRT are essentially paying nearly half of the tax that larger businesses must pay.
The governor said 85% of taxpayers who file GRT pay the lower 3% tax – rather than the 5% that applies to the rest of the 15% that are mostly medium to large Guam businesses.
But the 3% GRT rate for small businesses was set to expire on Dec. 31.
The legislation the governor called for and is now proposed by Moylan, Ada and Duenas would make the 3% rate for the majority of the island's businesses long-lasting.
The legislation also proposes to allow more small businesses to qualify for the 3% rate by raising the ceiling from $250,000 to $500,000.
Although cutting taxes won't be enough, these latest bipartisan efforts are an encouraging sign.
The government of Guam also is moving toward encouraging more women-owned small businesses, in part by giving them preference similar to the system for federal contracts that give extra consideration to enterprises led by women.
"Now, more than ever, public dollars must stand behind all small businesses – especially those led by female heads of household," the governor said.
She cites a World Bank report that this pandemic has hit women harder.
"Women have had to drop out of the workforce in larger numbers due to child and parental care issues – especially those employed in retail, food service and tourism," the governor said.
"And while women represent half of the population, we represent only about 20% of business owners on Guam," she said.
"I cannot accept this reality for my granddaughters – or yours."
Toward encouraging more female entrepreneurs, Sen. Amanda Shelton and several colleagues have sponsored legislation that would give women-owned businesses a competitive advantage under the government of Guam procurement process.
Co-sponsored by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Telena Nelson, Mary Torres and Joanne Brown, the legislation aims to give women-owned small business procurement advantage as long as these businesses adhere to the criteria set forth by the U.S. Small Business Administration or the Guam Economic Development Authority.
These efforts are encouraging, especially with the apparent efforts to unite rather than remain divided by political stripe.
We hope more of these efforts will become reality.