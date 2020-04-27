The last thing people need to hear when their family is running out of money and the wait keeps dragging on, is sarcasm.
And yet people felt that was the tone – unintended or otherwise – from the governor's letter to the public last week.
The governor, in a public message telling the public she couldn't wave a wand to make the federal economic relief checks federal unemployment benefits arrive soon enough for more than 60,000 Guam households, ended her letter with this line: "I've heard you. And whether you agree with my decisions or not, I am glad you are alive to hear me."
In this COVID-19 crisis, five of our fellow Guamanians have died. Many of us fear our immune-compromised loved ones are at risk. More than 52,000 lives have been lost across the United States and the global death toll has exceeded 200,000.
It goes without saying that the "glad you are alive" parting line was at best a poor choice of words.
We hope the governor didn't mean it. If she didn't, she might want to apologize.
Many were outraged.
The governor further said, in response to an open letter describing the anguish of many Guam residents who are financially suffering because of COVID-19's economic fallout, in part:
I know you are at home, waiting. I told you unemployment checks would come, and we submitted every document for federal approval within days of being allowed to file for it …
I told you stimulus money is coming, but it hasn't come fast enough, even though we were the first territory in the nation to file for it …
I know that some people think becoming governor gives you the power to make everything better with the wave of a wand. But that isn't true. No matter how fast we work to submit our paperwork, we can only work as fast as the federal bureaucracy allows. That frustrates me more with every day that passes, and I am angry that you are made to suffer because of it …
Ample cash to help many residents
The truth is the governor's hands are not totally bound by what she calls the "federal bureaucracy."
The federal government has given her ample cash – $128 million altogether last week alone. The government of Guam's bank of choice is the Bank of Guam – this has been the case for years – so this money or at least a big portion of it should still be there.
Of that $128 million, $117 million is to help the local government with expenses related to COVID-19. That's plenty of money GovGuam can use to free up its local funds to provide immediate direct cash relief to island residents – specifically for the majority of working men and women who make above the $10,000 a year threshold her administration has decided to help – for now. The government of Guam can make the local cash relief separate and in addition to the $1,200 or $2,400 checks that are coming.
The governor in one part of her public statement is correct. There is not a single magic-wand solution – that's true.
But there is such a thing as being creative with solutions, if – and that's a big if – there is a willingness to help beyond the GovGuam employees and officials who remain unaffected economically by this disaster that has taken a toll on many Guam families' economic well-being.
Most of the suffering is borne by the private-sector families that feed GovGuam coffers.