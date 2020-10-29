GMH infrastructure left to fail long before COVID-19

All gubernatorial administrations and legislative terms in the last two decades knew something drastic had to happen at Guam Memorial Hospital so that patients would not be literally overflowing from GMH if a major health crisis occurred.
Long before COVID-19, the government of Guam knew the island's government hospital did not have the capacity to accommodate everyone who would need critical hospital care in the event of a pandemic.
That was the assessment in 2009 and it's still true today. A federal Department of the Interior Office of Inspector General report also noted the bed shortage scenario in a 2014 report. The report noted that GMH needs 276 acute beds based on U.S. National Hospital Standards for comparable communities of Guam's size.
GMH has approximately 158 acute care beds but the count varies depending on the availability of staff. GMH's COVID-19 patient count alone was at its highest at 83 as of Wednesday.
The hospital still has to care for other non-COVID-19 patients. Mothers in labor, newborns, children who are sick, and patients who need surgery or are recovering from surgery are among those who also need to be accommodated at GMH.
And recently before the pandemic hit our shores in March, similar assessments were made about the lack of beds at GMH.
Most gubernatorial candidates who ran in recent memory have used the ailing hospital as a backdrop in their promises to improve health care.
And while there have been attempts to address the fundamental issues that bog down GMH and its mission, just one look tells you nothing substantive was done to help the government hospital.
Rather than helping GMH, support for a private hospital was the focus at one time by a government that gave Guam Regional Medical City tax breaks.
GMH has been falling apart for years – even before COVID-19 hit. Its elevators break down. Its power generation system faces total failure. The quality of air in the facility is compromised by the leaky roof that promotes mildew and mold buildup. An entire wing of the hospital has been condemned and cement chunks have fallen off the walls and ceilings while rebar juts out.
The hospital needed to be the focus of attention in every post-gubernatorial and senatorial campaign, long after the pocket meetings, motorcades and rallies quieted down.
GMH is also beset by financial troubles because it can't refuse patients regardless of their ability to pay, an issue which continues to be put on the back burner after every election is over.
There have been attempts to tackle GMH's woes, sure.
But a look at GMH now, as it struggles to cope with 83 COVID-19 patients in one day, more than half of what the facility can accommodate total, causing the literal overflow of hospital beds outside the hospital walls right next to where ambulances would park, is a sad testimony to all the failed efforts, big or small, to help GMH and the promises that fell short.
It is worth noting in this election in less than a week, on Nov. 3.
It is worth remembering two years from now in another general election and in many more elections to come – until we will all see the permanent fixes come to fruition.
Sure, GovGuam doesn't have an endless cash flow. But a nearly billion-dollar annual budget would have afforded the long term fixes for GMH had the right decisions been made to chip away at the problem year after year by making GMH a priority for our government to spend money on. Giving GMH Band-Aid, bailout money, just enough to avoid payless paydays or to keep the critical supplies like medicine and blood flowing, isn't the kind of long-term help GMH ultimately needs.
Cleary, GMH was not the priority for the majority of those elected and given power to make meaningful changes. Let's not forget that.