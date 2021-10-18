GMH's $20M spending on travel nurses calls for better planning

It's easy to understand that Guam Memorial Hospital's spending on travel nurses would spike in this COVID-19 crisis.
But the level of GMH spending on travel nurses - which has topped $20 million in less than two years - is astounding.
Even when the Federal Emergency Management Agency has committed to reimbursing GMH for the cost of travel nurses, at least for now, GMH needs a better approach that can build its nursing pool to minimize the use of costly travel nurses.
The adverse impacts of the high cost of travel nurses are multifaceted.
A delay in FEMA's reimbursement for GMH's cost of travel nurses directly affects the hospital's ability to pay other bills such as for doctors, specialists, medicine and supplies. GMH has had a recurring problem of not paying its bills on time and there was a point when its reputation cost it a premium in the cost of supplies.
If GMH's travel nursing cost ends up not being fully reimbursed, it will cause a chain reaction on the rest of the meager finances of the government hospital and the government of Guam as a whole.
For example, one day in February, GMH had a cash balance of $2.1 million, which isn't a lot considering all of the expenses GMH incurs on a daily basis. In that month, the cash flow went low and was impacted by the delay in FEMA funding, specifically for the travel nurses, which was estimated at the time to be $10 million, or half of what it is now.
It's not easy to recruit and retain nurses in this pandemic, with U.S. hospitals offering generous signing bonuses for new hires, and competing with companies that provide travel nurses.
But GMH's cash-strapped position does not give it a lot of financial ability to continue to rely on travel nurses because it's not certain that the federal government will continue to pick up the tab.
$225 per hour per nurse, paid to a staffing agency
GMH is now paying an eye-popping $225 per hour for each travel nurse – to two staffing agencies that provide these nurses.
At a Guam Memorial Hospital Authority board meeting in late September, hospital Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas said GMHA agreed to bump up the rate for travel nurses to $225 per hour, from a previously agreed-upon $175 hourly rate reported the month prior.
GMH probably should shop around for travel nurses. In parts of Texas, a travel nurse can make upward of $120 an hour, according to Becker's Hospital Review. Even if you take into account the staffing agency's costs, if GovGuam is paying a travel nurse agency nearly double the actual rate of a travel nurse, GMH should look for alternative resources and options harder.
On average, the weekly gross pay for a registered nurse working on a travel contract in the United States rose to $2,597 in early August, the highest rate since February, Vivian Health said. And that, boiled down to about $65 per hour, is still not even a third of what GMH is paying.
In the near term, GMH needs to shop around. It can possibly designate one person in its administrative staff to build a list of travel nurses willing to work in a tropical area during the winter, maybe throw in housing accommodations and eliminate the middleman nursing agency.
Over the long term, GMH needs to better incentivize local nurses. We have good, robust nursing programs locally. There's a lot of interest in becoming nurses among our workforce and among new high school graduates, but staying on Guam and working at GMH is a whole different story.
$20 to $30 per hour for local nurses
GMH employs about 300 local nurses. The starting rate for a local registered nurse at the hospital is between $20 and $30 per hour, plus any overtime and differential pay. That's not a lot of incentive for a local nurses to hang onto their jobs at GMH.
The travel nurse pay also can cause morale issues for the local nurses. They work as hard and yet they get paid a fraction of what the helicopter nurses are getting paid.
Another avenue for GMH to look into is foreign hires who can obtain the registered nurse licensing and certification to work on Guam.
The Fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act opens a window for health care workers to be hired under temporary foreign worker visas.
There could be more solutions to explore. GMH just needs the will to do it.
What GMH can't afford to do is continue its reliance on travel nurses whose costs could one day be directly out of GMH's pocket.