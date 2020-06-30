GMH's financial woes keep repeating. Its survival is at stake.

ROOF THAT LEAKS: The roof of Guam Memorial Hospital can be seen in this Nov. 6, 2019 photo. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers assessment states “major cracking has occurred throughout this top layer, which the facility has attempted (to) patch. The roof leaks excessively, causing interior damage to ceilings, walls, equipment etc., failure of components is inevitable due to age, which can lead to leaky buildings, mold growth and infection control issues.” David Castro/The Guam Daily Post