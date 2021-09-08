GMH's lack of transparency on issues that really matter should be a concern to all

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority of late has been busy being its own feel-good publicity machine.
Whether it's to tout telemedicine or conduct a full-on video production about a COVID-19 patient's recovery and choreographed departure from the hospital in a hallway of cheering staffers and politicians, you can count on our government-run hospital to promote such moments.
That's good for GMH, as long as it stays consistent with its role in keeping the public informed regardless of content.
The same taxpaying public that has helped subsidize this financially ailing and structurally challenging hospital also should be given easy access to records that indicate whether and how the hospital has made improvements and addressed concerns related to and affecting patient safety and/or care.
GMH cannot choose to quickly dish out only the parts that make it look good.
A transparent GMH does not make the public jump through hoops to obtain information key to decisions about whether we should trust GMH if we or the people we hold dear face the prospect of needing hospitalization at the public hospital.
When it comes to the important stuff, particularly on the issue of whether the level of care it provides to patients has improved and meets the standards established by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, we expect GMH to be as upfront about that as well, and as open as it has been for issues it deems worthy of press conferences and press releases.
The outcome of our request for information on Tuesday was the perfect example.
We asked the hospital administration to release the latest CMS findings following a visit to GMH in late May.
Subsequent to the visit, GMH also submitted its plan for corrective actions to CMS.
So what were CMS' findings, following its May review, and what corrective actions did GMH submit?
We can't get that information easily from GMH.
The disclosure of the information was up to the GMHA board, hospital spokeswoman Mai Habib said when we asked.
What Habib did tell The Guam Daily Post is that the government hospital is "in good standing order and proud to continue serving our community at the highest federal standards."
This "good standing" assessment seems great, but what are the details? What did GMH do to get the accolade after some serious dings not too long ago? Are there any issues that need fixing in the long term?
Past CMS findings found flaws
Our files show that a CMS investigation in mid-2019 led to findings that included the hospital failed to provide adequate nursing care for two patients. The findings, released in part to The Guam Daily Post in a Freedom of Information Act request, and to the family of a patient who died, stated, in part:
• That a nurse failed to monitor a patient during routine hemodialysis treatment and the patient died.
• GMH nursing staff on night shift did not call a doctor when a 5-year-old boy's respiratory condition was deteriorating, and the boy wasn't moved to the hospital's intensive care unit when his respiratory problems got worse. The patient, "patient 6" in the CMS report and identified by his family as Asher Lubofsky, died at the hospital. A nurse told CMS a doctor wasn't called because "I have taken care of patients who are sicker than patient 6." A breathing tube would have been the best option for Asher Lubofsky, according to another staffer, who was interviewed in the CMS investigation.
CMS isn't GMH's only challenge when it comes to getting the gold seal of approval for quality control issues.
Joint Commission found issues, too
GMH lost its Joint Commission accreditation in 2018 after the commission found myriad issues pertaining to meeting the national standards for hospital management, care and facilities. Major U.S. hospitals get Joint Commission accreditation to gain their patients' confidence.
The Joint Commission found GMH was out of compliance on certain standards, including medication orders; reporting "critical results of tests and diagnostic procedures on a timely basis"; the implementation of "practices to prevent healthcare-associated infections;" staff competency; and the maintenance of medical records.
But instead of reacquiring the gold seal of approval from The Joint Commission, which accredits about 80% of U.S. health care organizations and providers, GMH opted for a less-established accreditation agency, CIHQ.
As outlined, GMH faces a host of challenges, not to mention the current COVID-19 pandemic that's stretching its capacity.
We know that GMH has myriad challenges largely stemming from its mandate to care for every patient who walks through its doors despite the fact that many of those patients do not have the ability to pay for services.
The community knows GMH has had its flaws. But revealing only the good side of GMH for the public to see does not help it gain trust and buy-in from the same community that's been supportive of the hospital.