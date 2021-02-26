When Guam Police Department officers executed a search warrant in a shipping container-turned-house in Dededo on Tuesday, they found three adults, in the middle of the day, who acknowledged to the law enforcers they'd been smoking meth.
Zip-sealed plastic baggies containing methamphetamine were also found in the house, documents from the court case against the three adults state. The three adults were arrested on drug charges and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
But the most important discovery police made in executing the search warrant was a baby boy who is just 6 months old.
According to documents the prosecution filed in the Superior Court of Guam, the mother, who was one of the arrestees, told police she owned the meth inside the plastic baggies and that she'd been using methamphetamine since she was 12 years old
The mother told police her baby was sleeping about 5 feet from where she was smoking meth just before police arrived at the container home.
Further endangering the baby, the shipping container was air-conditioned and all windows were closed when police came in.
The police's search warrant may have literally saved this baby from continuing to live in an alleged meth house.
After three more months, it's likely this baby will start to crawl – imagine if this baby boy were to grab a meth baggie and put it in his mouth.
It's a horrifying thought.
Regardless of what happens to the adults in the drug case, the one hope this set of circumstances can bring is that the baby finds a home that will take care of him and keep him from further being subjected to harm.
We hope Child Protective Services, as overwhelmed as it is with case after case of child abuse and neglect while experiencing a recurring staffing shortage, will see to it that this baby be placed in a safe, loving environment.
There are many times when investigative police work leads to something good.
Thank you to the Guam police officers who did the legwork on this case. Thank you to Child Protective Services for the actions it will take so this baby will suffer no more.