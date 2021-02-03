Good to see expanded COVID-19 vaccination efforts on Guam. But how long protection lasts is still unknown.

The news dropped from the Joint Information Center Monday night that the categories of Guam residents who are now qualified to get the COVID-19 vaccine have expanded.
From the previous criteria of people ages 60 and older, Guam residents who are 55 or older can now qualify for the government's COVID-19 vaccination program.
Also, in addition to health care workers and first responders as well as teachers and school staffers, the COVID-19 vaccination is also now open to:
• mayors, vice mayors and staff of mayors' offices;
• those who work at funeral homes, mortuary, and cemetery staff; and
• employees of Public Health vendors providing direct patient or client care, such as transportation for medical appointments, homebound meals, in-home services, caregiver services, case management, shelter care, adult daycare, and other direct services.
A lot of Guamanians have been waiting for the vaccine to become available and the government of Guam, primarily Public Health and with support from the Guam National Guard, have been proactively giving COVID-19 doses for those who choose to get shots under the voluntary vaccination program.
As of Monday, 21,327 first doses have been administered, and 6,856 have been fully immunized with the COVID-19 vaccine on Guam. Public Health has ordered 17,000 more doses for this month.
But even with those who have been immunized, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has asked that they continue to wear masks and keep a safe distance. There have been reports that people can still get COVID-19 after the first dose.
And there's another reason not to fully let down our guard – even for Guamanians who have been fully vaccinated.
The federal government hasn't obtained enough data that tells us how long the COVID-19 vaccine can protect people.
"We won’t know how long immunity lasts after vaccination until we have more data on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new study on a very small group of people