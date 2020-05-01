In this COVID-19 crisis, one of the most important things people want to hear is when the federal funds for direct assistance for taxpayers – as well as the unemployment benefits – will flow on Guam.
These are among the main reasons why hundreds of residents watch the governor's near-daily press briefings. People also want officials held accountable for how public funds are being spent in this public health emergency.
So when a "COVID-19 recovery" press briefing was held Thursday afternoon, any reporter would be expected to ask for an update on the economic relief programs – the ones that the federal government is providing for Guam but are left to the local government to administer.
When a reporter's question along these lines was raised, that reporter was shut down. This was particularly alarming because it's not something any decent government would be expected to censor.
When the public is literally hungry because private sector paychecks have dried up, GovGuam is expected to at least give the public an update on when financial relief will arrive or what's causing the holdup, and what's being done about the holdup.
Another valid question was, why in the world did governor's Chief of Staff Tony Babauta deem it OK to stay in the Pacific Resort & Spa, even for a night because he wasn't feeling well, when the facility is supposed to be used for travelers held under 14-day quarantine – not to mention, what is his role in the government's COVID-19 recovery efforts? If there are credible answers to these questions, the more the administration should be eager to answer.
Censorship on questions – here at home, in a land that makes it a point to claim this is "where America's day begins" – hints of deeper trouble among the public officials who are supposed to be steering us through these rough economic times.
Will they have the caliber of strength that can guide us through, or will they continue to sidestep accountability for lack of clear answers?