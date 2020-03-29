There are ways to get things done in this government without limiting the people’s knowledge of their government’s actions.
We would argue that it's particularly at a time of crisis when the government must take pains to let its people know what they're doing, how and why.
In Executive Order 2020-06, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero suspended several sections of the Open Government Law, which work together to ensure transparency among elected and appointed officials in their decisions on policies and tax-dollar expenditures that affect our daily lives.
The Open Government Law, among other things, requires government meetings to be announced to the public five days in advance to allow the public opportunity to participate in the discussion on policies that could impact our island and their lives.
The idea of ensuring residents have the opportunity to participate in public debate has been taken further by various boards, such as the Guam Education Board, which holds its meetings in the evening when most residents are off from work. Also, they hold their meetings at various schools throughout the year – bringing the discussion closer to where people live and work. They and other board agencies such as the Guam Environmental Protection Agency also have started to livestream meetings as another measure to ensure the people of Guam are aware of the discussion and the decisions that are made.
The suspension of any portion of the law that is the foundation of government transparency is a policy headed in the wrong direction.
The executive order caught the attention of the Vigilance Committee, which is led by Michelle Armenta. The local organization, which aims to hold local officials accountable, is concerned that the executive order “allows intolerable mischief.” The committee said the executive order suspends the very policies that allowed the media and the public to uncover violations such as secretly approved salary increases by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.
The committee also requested "a copy of any and all public records, citing specific sections of the Organic Act of Guam, laws, and rules and regulations, which grant you, the Governor of Guam, the authority to suspend the Open Government Law in part or in whole."
We look forward to the governor’s response to this request for information, which should be due early this week.
New executive order
A follow-up executive order the governor announced on Saturday, March 28, includes a section that requires government boards and commissions to send notices of their meetings to the Office of the Attorney General to be posted online. There’s no other required publication site.
There’s also no time frame as to how long that notice must be publicly posted. Executive Order 2020-07 only states that the notice to the AG’s office “shall be made in advance of the scheduled meeting so that there is reasonable time for the posting on the website to occur.”
Conceivably, the hospital or education boards could send a notice of a meeting to the AG’s office at 8 a.m. for the AG’s staff to post online by 8:30 a.m. and the meeting would then take place at 8:35 a.m. or 10 a.m. Either scenario seemingly meets the requirement of the executive order, but neither truly ensures the public is aware of and able to make the time to attend the meeting.
Further, Executive Order 2020-07 reiterates that the “suspensions articulated in Item 5 of Executive Order No. 2020-06 are in effect.”
Reducing transparency at a time when we want sunshine in all the nooks and crannies of the government, particularly in light of this public health emergency, makes no sense. One local resident told The Guam Daily Post a few days ago that she felt the government was misleading the community with press releases that noted the people who tested positive for COVID-19 were in isolation, only for mayors to reveal that a number of patients were actually told to self-quarantine in their homes.
Executive Order 2020-06 and 07 do nothing to raise confidence that the government is willing to openly share what it’s doing and why.
What's more concerning is the governor, in explaining her decision to suspend sections of the law, said there’s a lot of “bureaucracy” – such as announcing a meeting to the public – that she implied slows the government’s ability to act.
"Believe me, up at Adelup and Homeland Security, there are times when we have to make quick decisions and we need to bring in more people from an agency to make that happen," the governor said during a press conference. "So I just want to make sure we are given that opportunity and not have to follow the five-day rule."
We point out that in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Public Utilities Commission had no problem properly providing public notice of a meeting that provided the media and interested island residents an opportunity to attend.
The Vigilance Committee acknowledges the elected officials’ difficulty in responding to the COVID-19 crisis. However, the committee notes, "draconian measures that abolish, even temporarily, the public's right to know what its government is doing cannot pass without the most strenuous objection."
We agree.
And we join the committee in asking the governor to revoke any and all suspension of any section of the Open Government Law.