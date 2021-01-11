In trying to get elected for public office, politicians have been known to promise they would be transparent and open about the decisions they make on the public's behalf.
And when elected officials get seated, no politicians openly admit they really didn't mean what they said.
But in some cases, and for certain elected officials, the attempt to keep the public from knowing what led to their decisions, such as approving pay raises behind closed doors, is something they'd fight vigorously to defend. And in the process of trying to keep the public from accessing public records, some go to the extent of hiring an attorney, at the expense of the government, to stop the public from accessing government records.
This issue is at the center of the ongoing battle for access to public records that former Sen. Robert Klitzkie has been fighting, so far unsuccessfully.
It's a test of transparency for certain elected members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, which is the governing board for the Guam Power Authority and the Guam Waterworks Authority.
For months now, Klitzkie, a former judge pro tempore, has been on a crusade to get the CCU to release records, including a job evaluation and recorded discussions about it, that led to the pay raise of the in-house attorney for GWA. The CCU had given GWA in-house attorney Kelly Clark a pay adjustment from $115,000 to $140,000 in 2018, but that was subsequently rescinded. That raise was rescinded as part of a broader issue in which the raises for several top GWA and GPA managers were deemed illegal because the CCU's decision was made in a confidential meeting instead of in a meeting that was open to the public.
At issue in Klitzkie's battle is whether Guam law explicitly forbids the release of the in-house attorney's job evaluation records.
GWA's governing board, the CCU, has hired another attorney to essentially tell Klitzkie that Guam law prohibits the release of such information, citing invasion of privacy and potential monetary liability if commissioners make the records accessible to the public.
Klitzkie contends Guam law does not prohibit the release of such records. Guam law does give CCU the discretion to release it or not, he adds. What the law doesn't do, according to Klitzkie, is prohibit disclosure.
In 5 Guam Code Annotated § 10103 (a) it reads: "§ 10103. Right of Inspection of Public Documents. (a) Every person has the right to inspect and take a copy of any public document on Guam, except as otherwise expressly prohibited in law, and except as provided in § 10108 of this Chapter."
Further, it states in § 10108: "Limitation on Right of Inspection. Except as provided in § 10109 of this Chapter, nothing in this Chapter shall be construed to require disclosure of records that are any of the following: (c) Personnel, medical, or similar files, the disclosure of which would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy. All information regarding salary, and the name, and worksite mailing address of each employee and public official shall be public record."
The language does not say CCU is prohibited from releasing the personnel records, Klitzkie contends.
But the CCU can deny access to public records – if it chooses a path of nontransparency.
The CCU previously decided to release the job evaluations of the GPA and GWA general managers, a disclosure clearly required by law.
And it is worth noting that at least two CCU commissioners, Michael Limtiaco and Simon Sanchez, have taken a stand that all job evaluations at GWA and GPA should be made public.
However, three CCU commissioners, Joseph Duenas, Judith Guthertz and Francis Santos, have voted in favor of a rule that gives a manager or employee the option of refusing to authorize the disclosure of the job evaluation.
In Klitzkie's battle, he has given the CCU a deadline of Jan. 13 to show good faith and acts of government transparency.
It will be interesting to see if Duenas, Guthertz and Santos will come through on the side of the public.