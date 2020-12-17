The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses are finally here and the first vaccinations will be conducted today at Okkodo High School for the No. 1 priority group. With the first batch, 3,900 doses are available.
Health care front liners will be the first to receive the vaccine along with senior citizens in a group home.
Anything left over will be for first responders such as police officers and firefighters. Educators have also been told they could be next in line. About 7,800 more doses from Pfizer are expected to arrive on Guam this month.
Altogether, close to 6,000 Guamanians will get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by this month, based on the local government's initial allocations.
Nearly one in five Guamanians could be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in three months, but children age 15 and below are not yet cleared because of insufficient trial outcomes.
If the plan holds, there will be more doses from the Moderna vaccine for Guam. So between now and March, we could potentially get enough vaccines on Guam for close to 30,000 people by March.
There was a rush to make the COVID-19 vaccine, and conduct expedited trials as the death toll in the United States – now at more than 300,000 – kept rising.
On Guam, 119 lives have been lost to COVID-19-related deaths since March. The latest fatality was reported Monday and he was a 44-year-old who had underlying health conditions.
In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said while the vaccine is purely voluntary, she's encouraging Guamanians to get vaccinated.
"We encourage people to take the vaccine. We encourage people to ... do it to protect themselves and their families," the governor said.
She mentioned the vaccine trials and the medical experts' views that gave the vaccine the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's green light for emergency use.
The governor encourages the public to read up on the vaccine pros and cons.
"I can only say ... read up on it, be informed to make the decisions, but I do encourage ... taking of the vaccine as it's one way to protect our community and it's a start in the direction to try to go back to some normalcy like in pre-COVID times. So basically educate, be informed and you will see that it is safe it is effective and again backed by science."
Initial interviews by The Guam Daily Post on the COVID-19 vaccination issue show that many on our island hold hope that the vaccine, ultimately, will help stop the pandemic and could lead us to normalcy in how we live. And that someday our kids can go back to in-person learning, our tourism industry will bounce back and our economy can recover.
But a lot of the people we interviewed also tempered their optimism with caution. Many aren't sure now is the time to get the COVID-19 shots. Many think it's too early and they want to wait until enough people have been vaccinated to see if any allergic reactions are not too severe or at least comparable to the longstanding vaccines such as the flu vaccine.
Getting the public informed on the pros and cons should be part of GovGuam's focus.
It's not enough to say people are urged to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
GovGuam has an obligation to provide running information on the vaccine's risks and its potential side effects.
One way to start meaningful conversations is for GovGuam to make medical experts available for press conferences and social media campaigns.
To build confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine, we need to hear fewer politicians and political appointees. Not a single speaker at the press conference was a medical doctor.
We need more medical professionals – primarily doctors who are more knowledgeable about the topic – to do most of the talking.