Guam senators have been discussing whether the Legislature should have a say on how to spend future federal funds to help the government of Guam deal with the pandemic.
This debate swirls around Bill 11 which proposes to remove the governor's power to automatically extend public health emergency declarations without legislative participation.
The governor opposes such a move, contending it violates the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches of government.
While there has been a lot of talk about this as a separation of powers issue, what is at greater stake for the public is the level of transparency and oversight the executive branch will fall under when the massive chunk of federal pandemic cash assistance flows into GovGuam.
In the previous spending of federal pandemic dollars by GovGuam, the governor has had free rein locally, without the Legislature's active participation in how the federal funds were to be spent. Federal entities still needed to approve the spending, but the local Legislature has been pretty much left out of the decisions as to where the money flows.
Last year, more than $1 billion in federal assistance flowed into Guam. Government vehicles were bought, staffers were hired, and supplies, services and equipment were purchased, among other things.
The Legislature needs to be part of the decision-making on the allocation of future federal pandemic funds.
The need for legislative oversight over the next tranche of federal pandemic dollars, which could amount to $661 million for GovGuam, has never been more important.
There must be some checks and balances from the Legislature on how such a huge amount will be prioritized.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office has argued that her ability to extend, month by month, the public health emergency is key to being able to continue to receive federal pandemic cash assistance.
Speaker Therese Terlaje has stated that the receipt of this potential $661 million funding is "not contingent on the declaration of a health emergency.
"What might be affected by this bill is how we move forward in recovery, and how we allocate the $661 million. And it might affect who on Guam will be taken care of and who won't be," Terlaje said Wednesday. "I think it's a very legitimate question for the Legislature to be involved in, because it is the Legislature who's going to have to allocate remaining government of Guam funds as necessary to those not covered by federal funds."
Terlaje has a point.
As long as the senators can commit that their role will be to ensure transparency and fairness in the allocation of funding, rather than becoming a hindrance that would slow the delivery of assistance the public needs, the governor should have no trouble being placed under a legislative spotlight.
As Terlaje pointed out, government decisions about who will be taken care of – and who won't be – with federal pandemic cash should be made openly, and as a shared responsibility between the governor and the Legislature.