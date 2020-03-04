We hope the young man who was beat at a bus stop fight on Friday recovers quickly and without complications.
Many parents watched a recently circulated video in horror as three boys were shown beating and kicking a fourth teen even after he falls to the ground. The video then shows one of the teens reach into his pocket, pull something out and strike the victim – still on the ground – with the object.
As adults, it's difficult to watch that level of violence committed by people that young. To know that there were others who stood by and didn't immediately call for help – or were encouraging the beating, or just recording video – is just as disheartening.
While some of us probably recall seeing similar incidents in our youth, we all work hard to raise our kids in the hopes that they and their peers will be better than our generation. This is one of those cases where it's easier said than done.
As the video was shared far and wide on social media, people were calling for someone to be held responsible.
The fight reportedly took place after school hours at the bus stop when the students should have been on their way home after school.
Bus stops are a tricky space – it hasn't always been clear what agency is in charge of them. The Department of Public Works isn't in the business of watching children, and the Guam Department of Education's liability, for the most part, ends at the borders of a school campus. We can't expect the mayors' offices, or any other government agency, to post monitors at all of them – there are nearly 200 bus routes and on each route are several bus stops – unless we're willing as a community to pay for hundreds of bus stop monitors to sit at shelters for hours each day.
Each of those children have parents and guardians, however. And, as many people on social media have noted, the parents of those teens should at the very least be called on to address their children's violent behavior. Others said those parents should be held accountable for the actions of their children and the harm they caused.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero proposed earlier this year that parents of minor children be held liable in a criminal case for their children's behaviors.
As we pointed out when the governor first shared this proposal as part of her public safety plan, Guam law already allows parents to be held responsible for their children in a civil action.
As we can see, civil action alone hasn't been deterrent enough. The harm to this high school student is proof enough of that.
We haven't heard much regarding the governor's proposal since January when it was first shared, but we hope to see it enacted soon. Perhaps knowing that parents could potentially end up paying hefty fines and even jail time is the impetus that parents need to have serious conversations with their kids and for kids to understand that violence isn't acceptable behavior.