Governor's plan must include everyone on road to recovery

We need a plan.
Moving forward, we beseech the island’s elected officials to work together with the goal of getting through this current emergency but toward a recovery.
We're cautiously optimistic about the governor's recovery plan; we urge her and her team of advisers to ensure they begin work on the plan that includes action items that take into consideration the needs of all pockets of people in our community. These advisers need to include in the plan an open flow of communication so the community isn't caught unawares if new measures are needed to respond to a new development.
And the governor is absolutely right in saying the lifting of restrictions needs to have a measured approach.
“The recovery, I have to tell you, is going to be gradual, and going to be controlled and ... monitored very closely,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said on Saturday morning. “Restrictions are going to be lifted, but they’re going to be lifted gradually."
We all understand that this lull we seem to be enjoying with the low number of new cases is because we’re all in a lockdown; many government agencies are shuttered, businesses have shut their doors, and people are venturing out to what stores are open for food and other essentials.
Getting us from where we are to where we want to be requires a solid, comprehensive plan that also needs to take into consideration the help people need today – especially considering federal help is weeks away, if not longer.
Some people have been out of a job for three or even four weeks. People also need help today to keep their homes, their cars and even their businesses as landlords press for rent money for offices and store fronts.
Slowdown
In February, tourism numbers started to drop, and hundreds of people were already starting to feel the pinch of shorter work hours and the smaller paychecks that go with it.
Those numbers have only gotten worse for the private sector and the government – though Adelup has been mum about the specifics of our government’s revenues, as well as indicators of our overall economy.
Inclusive
The governor’s advisers must also understand that their plan will serve as a foundation to support businesses, grow jobs, and help people get to dialysis appointments and families back on their feet for the long haul – not just for 13 or 39 weeks.
They also must consider avenues to protect our health from COVID-19. As the governor pointed out, the virus is likely to continue lurking and waiting for an opportunity to surge. Even countries that have staged some of the most organized efforts against the virus are seeing spikes in new positive cases – some imported and some locally transferred – as they try to shift to life as it once was.
Guam’s officials must learn from them and develop a plan that navigates through, over and around the obstacles that other countries have faced or are facing. Otherwise, things will most definitely get worse before they get better – and we’re not sure the economy – or more people – can take worse.
Sam Shinohara, the Guam Visitors Bureau board treasurer, summed it up neatly during a recent meeting: “Just because we're potentially coming out of quarantine or social distancing on the May 5 time frame, that doesn't mean we're ready to take visitors. So our recovery plan needs to be very measured and it needs to ensure that we don't have significant challenges reintroducing visitors into the island. A lot of time and effort needs to be put into where we are going to expend our limited resources."
He's speaking, of course, of recovery and plans to reopen Guam’s tourism industry. But his approach to recovery makes sense in the general scheme of things.
In addition to this new panel, the governor has created advisory groups and teams that have been monitoring the impacts of this virus on our community’s health, government finances, and the nitty gritty of our private sector operations – the island’s economic engine.
Those boards include many intelligent and knowledgeable people. Some might even remember going through Guam’s recession in the '90s, when private and public sector people left the island in droves. GovGuam called it a great brain drain. People with institutional knowledge and a wealth of experience moved forward without the rest of us, and we were forced to rebuild without them.
Let’s try to avoid that this time around. Officials need to start planning now – take all the different scenarios and factor them into a Plan A, Plan B and Plan C. And heck, if they really feel we need it, let’s do a Plan D as well.
Whatever they do, they need to understand that they’re in charge of paving the road – where that road takes this island's 165,000 residents depends on their focus, compassion and determination to see Guam survive and thrive once again.