Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz recently made a suggestion to simplify the collection of Guam taxes, particularly the gross receipts tax, from contractors that do work on Guam for the U.S. military.
There have been admissions by some in the government of Guam, over the years, that it is tough to track and make sure all defense contractors pay their fair share of taxes on Guam.
The collection of taxes on Guam can be particularly challenging for the local government if contractors do not have a base or branch office on Guam and simply fly in and out as needed to provide work on military construction projects and for professional services.
The task can be viewed as challenging but there is a simple route GovGuam can try to take. It involves goodwill, cooperation and legwork by the military and perhaps other federal government entities such as the Department of the Treasury and the Department of the Interior.
The island's elected public auditor suggested that GovGuam ask the military or the federal government in general to shave off the Guam tax payment that's due for every military contract on Guam at the point of payment to the contractor. Essentially, the federal government would act as a collector, which then remits that money to GovGuam so that no tax generated by a military contract remains unaccounted for, unpaid or paid late.
There is a model for this process under Section 30 of the Organic Act of Guam.
Under the Organic Act, federal income taxes derived from active members of the U.S. military and pensions paid to retired civilian federal employees and military retirees who reside on Guam are annually remitted by the federal government to the Guam Treasury.
In fiscal 2020, the federal government remitted $69.93 million to Guam for federal income tax advance payments under Section 30.
With the island's tourism industry still struggling to recover, tax collections from the other leg of the local economy – defense spending – could be crucial to the local government's finances and to island residents who count on public services to continue, even with tourism's sluggish rebound.
As the host of an expanding military presence, it's only right for Guam to get some cooperation from the military to better collect taxes from defense contractors.
"We're supposed to be 'One Guam,'" Cruz said Monday, drawing quotes in the air as he spoke. "We're offering to house 5,000 of their Marines here. We've talked about voluntarily being the relocation site for 18,000 to 70,000 Afghans. If we're 'One Guam,' then do this for us and stop screwing us."
Past military leaders stationed on Guam have used the phrase "One Guam" to indicate that the military will work with the local government for the benefit of the island community.
But first, the initiative should come from Guam officials. Guam's governor, senators and congressional delegate must first ask the military to help make this happen.
The local officials need to be speaking with one voice to ask for a Section 30-like arrangement.
This could substantially help the local government in a financially challenging time.
Guam senators can write a legislative resolution requesting that the federal government become the tax collector for defense contractors on Guam. The governor and congressional delegate can send letters of support.
A recently released Government Accountability Office report to Congress mentions that, by GovGuam estimates, there are ongoing defense projects on Guam that are collectively worth $1 billion.
Cruz's office is currently conducting an audit of military projects, as requested by Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, to investigate whether Guam taxes are being paid by all defense contractors now performing, or that have performed, work on Guam.
The audit is still in the early stages, but Cruz raised concerns over the complexities involved. He said his team is learning that companies that come to Guam for military projects need to obtain only a certificate of authority from the Department of Revenue and Taxation if they work exclusively within military bases, instead of needing a contractor's license.
The OPA is now trying to determine from the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas which companies have these certificates, and how much the companies are paying in taxes.
The public auditor also said he wasn't sure that some companies are paying income tax on employees working on Guam.
Cruz's remarks were made during a Special Economic Services Meeting with lawmakers.
The military's and the federal government's cooperation will help GovGuam especially with collecting taxes from defense contracts that are paid in stages or phases.
"I'm just saying, ... just pay the 5% of all the contracts that you're giving out," Cruz said, referring to the Guam business privilege tax.
He said about $4.8 billion in defense contracts has been paid out over the last 10 years for work performed on Guam. "Five percent of that, that's huge," Cruz said.
This task will not take much out of our elected officials' time. But they need to decide if this is a priority over their day-to-day duties.