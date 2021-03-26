GovGuam can respond to federal government generosity by being transparent

Over the last few weeks, Guam has received one hopeful bit of news after another from the federal government and Congress.
The list of assistance being offered to Guam is lengthy, but we can attempt to mention some.
More help for small businesses, nonprofits
One of the latest programs which was announced Thursday is the U.S. Small Business Administration's extended financial assistance for small businesses and nonprofits.
The SBA is increasing the maximum amount small businesses and nonprofit organizations can borrow through its COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Starting April 6, the SBA will raise the limit from six months of economic injury with a maximum loan amount of $150,000 to up to 24 months of economic injury with a maximum loan amount of $500,000.
Eligible applicants, which include theaters and events or entertainment sites shut down as a result of the pandemic, may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million.
Extended lifeline for unemployed
Tens of thousands of Guam workers who are still unemployed or receiving reduced paychecks stemming from work hour reductions are getting extended unemployment benefits through September. If the federal funds for Guam's unemployment program hadn't been funded by the federal government, the island and many households would have been left financially distraught and broke.
This unemployment assistance is one of the most far-reaching aid programs that has helped tens of thousands of Guam households in this pandemic.
A much-needed helping hand for schools
Our schools are getting multiple forms of assistance during this pandemic with all sorts of federal aid, from food for the students' households, to free internet, loaner laptops, and safety supplies and equipment.
We can only hope our local government will finally be able to roll out the online service for students learning from home before the end of the school year, which is approaching.
Financial life rafts to keep families afloat
Families are getting more lifelines too, through the Economic Impact Payment phase 1, phase 2 and now, the third. EIP 3 will provide $1,400 per person instead of the previous $600. That's cash families with many young children don't often see.
Cash infusion for GovGuam
Our local government, which is seeing a decrease in revenues as a result of the pandemic, is getting a whopping $600 million-plus from the federal government for the third pandemic relief package. That's more than half the entire GovGuam budget when the economy was better and tourism was in an upswing.
Today, the tourism industry remains at a standstill and is preparing to welcome back international tourists by May 1.
Through federal funding, our local government has been able to continue to function and pay for the deployment of personnel for COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and food distribution, among other pandemic response efforts.
How Guam would have fared without more than $1 billion in federal funds pumped into the island last year – and another $1 billion to come in the weeks and months ahead – is unthinkable.
Our community owes the federal government expressions of "Si Yu'os ma'åse'."
Our local government can do its part by being open about where all that federal money will go and how the decisions were reached to decide who will – and won't – benefit from the federal funds.
It will not cost GovGuam to be truly transparent, and doing so might restore some of the lost trust in our local government and those elected to lead.